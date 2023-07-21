Multinational Military Training Exercise in Australia Sends Message of Ally Cooperation to China

Title: Multinational Military Exercise in Australia Fortifies Alliance Against China, Says US Navy Secretary

CANBERRA, Australia — The ongoing Talisman Saber multinational military training exercise, involving 13 nations and over 30,000 military personnel, is sending a strong message to China that America’s allies are united in safeguarding shared security and democratic values, according to US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro. Speaking at a Sydney naval base on Friday, Del Toro emphasized the growing bilateral military ties between the United States and Australia.

Talisman Saber, initially launched in 2005 as a joint exercise between the US and Australia, has evolved into a major global military operation this year, showcasing joint efforts to maintain peace and stability. Del Toro explained that the complexity of modern military platforms requires joint exercises to ensure seamless interoperability among allies.

“The most crucial message that China can derive from this exercise and our collaborative efforts is that we stand united by the core values that bind our nations together,” Del Toro told reporters. “We are ready and willing to operate collectively in defense of our national security interests and the fundamental values we uphold,” he added.

In a significant logistical feat, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles revealed that more than 800 military vehicles are set to cross a mobile dock deployed in Queensland’s coastal city of Bowen during the expansive two-week exercise. This marks the largest logistics exercise between Australia and the United States in the country since World War II, highlighting the close cooperation and coordination between the two nations.

Del Toro and Marles expressed optimism regarding the progress of the AUKUS deal, a strategic partnership between the United States, Britain, and Australia. Under this agreement, Australia will receive a fleet of submarines powered by US nuclear technology. The officials highlighted the deal’s potential to further strengthen defense capabilities and regional stability.

As tensions continue to rise in the Indo-Pacific region, the display of a unified force during Talisman Saber underscores the commitment of the participating nations towards safeguarding regional peace and security. The exercise highlights the importance of cooperation and joint preparedness to confront shared challenges effectively.

The Talisman Saber exercise serves as a prominent demonstration of the deepening military alliance, reinforcing America’s commitment to its allies and delivering a clear message to China that the international community is prepared to stand together to defend their collective interests and values.

With the Talisman Saber exercise in full swing, participating nations are actively working towards enhancing their military readiness, promoting cooperation, and streamlining joint operational capabilities for a safer and more secure world.

