Multiple HIV Infections Linked to Vampire Facials at New Mexico Spa

Title: New Mexico Spa Faces HIV Outbreak Linked to Vampire Facials: Former Clients Urged to Get Tested

Subtitle: Health Department reopens investigation into spa previously closed for unsafe practices

In a shocking turn of events, a spa in New Mexico is at the center of an HIV outbreak linked to a popular beauty treatment known as vampire facials. The state’s health department has issued an urgent warning to former clients who received any injection-related services, including vampire facials or Botox injections at the now-closed VIP spa, to get tested for HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C.

The first case of HIV transmission through vampire facials was reported in 2018, and now, another client of the same spa has tested positive. This latest development has prompted health officials to recommend that former VIP customers, who had previously tested negative, should get tested again.

Dr. Laura Parajón, undersecretary of the health department, emphasized the importance of spreading the word and encouraging affected individuals to avail themselves of the free and confidential testing services. The health department has identified additional HIV infections that have a direct or indirect connection to the services provided at VIP Spa.

Since its closure in 2018, the spa has faced ongoing scrutiny. During a state inspection, unsafe practices that could spread blood-borne infections were discovered, leading to its closure. In June 2022, the spa’s owner pleaded guilty to five felony counts for practicing medicine without a license.

Vampire facials, also known as Plasma Rich Protein Facial Treatment, involve injecting the client’s own plasma into the face using a microneedle pen. However, infections can occur if the microneedle tips or syringes are reused or if another patient’s blood is mistakenly used during the procedure.

Although the health department has not disclosed the exact number of positive HIV cases directly associated with the spa, it has reopened its investigation to assess the situation thoroughly. The department is urging anyone who received injection-related services at VIP Spa to take the necessary precautions and get tested for HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.

This outbreak serves as a reminder of the potential risks involved in certain beauty procedures. It is crucial for clients to ensure that proper sterilization procedures and safe practices are followed to minimize the risk of infections.

As investigations continue, it is hoped that swift action will be taken to prevent further infections and ensure the safety of future spa treatments across the state.

