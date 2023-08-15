Multiple myeloma, an RNA-based therapy under study

Starting from the real medical-scientific revolution of which they were protagonists during the development of the first vaccines against Covid-19, RNA-based technologies continue to be at the center of various sectors of medical research. The most recent attempt concerns their possible application in the development of new therapies against multiple myeloma, a rather rare tumor that develops from cells present in the bone marrow. The results of the studio in question, posted on Advanced Science and conducted on cells grown in the laboratory and in animal models, look promising. Let’s see what it is.

The CKAP5 gene

“There are many possible treatments for this pathology, but after a certain period of improvement, most patients develop resistance to therapy and the disease relapses even more aggressively,” explains Dana Tarab-Ravski, first author of the study. “For this reason, there is a constant need to develop new therapies for multiple myeloma.”

With this aim, the authors of the study have identified a possible target in the CKAP5 gene: silencing this gene in fact means inhibiting the production of a protein that is essential for the cell division process. In other words, if this protein is not produced, the cell is unable to divide, and the only fate left to it is to undergo senescence and then death. The research group therefore developed an RNA molecule capable of silencing the CKAP5 gene and triggering this process.

“RNA-based therapy has a big advantage here because it can be developed very quickly,” Tarab-Ravski continues. “Simply by changing the RNA molecule it is possible to silence a different gene each time, thus adapting the treatment to the stage of progression of the disease and to the individual patient”.

Nanoparticles against cancer

But given that the CKAP5 gene is present in any cell and not only in tumor cells, how can the therapy be made specific and non-toxic for healthy cells? In this case, the researchers took advantage of the fact that the tumor cells that characterize multiple myeloma express a high concentration of the glycoprotein CD38 on their surfaces. The RNA molecules designed to silence the CKAP5 gene were then incorporated into nanoparticles coated with antibodies directed against the CD38 glycoprotein, with the aim of increasing the probability of affecting diseased cells while leaving healthy ones intact.

The results

The nanoparticles thus designed were first tested in vitro on tumor cells grown in the laboratory, and then on animal models with multiple myeloma. In the first case, they were able to destroy about 90% of the cultured cells. Even in experiments live they gave good results and the animals on which they were tested showed an improvement in all the clinical indicators observed during the study. “Our technology – concludes Dan Peer, who led the study – opens up a new world for the selective delivery of RNA-based drugs and vaccines for tumors and diseases that originate within the bone marrow”.

