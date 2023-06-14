Home » MULTIPLE MYELOMA, CILTACABTAGENE AUTOLEUCEL EFFECTIVE Hematology
Promising new results in early lines of therapy

Janssen presented new results on ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma. The therapy reduces the risk of disease progression or death by 74 percent compared with two standard treatment regimens (SOCs), pomalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (PVd) or daratumumab, pomalidomide, and dexamethasone (DPd), in adults with multiple myeloma relapsed and lenalidomide refractory who have previously received one to three lines of treatment, including a proteasome inhibitor (PI) and an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD).
The CARTITUDE-4 study is the first randomized study whose primary objective was to compare the efficacy of a cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma starting from the first relapse, compared to standard chemotherapy regimens. Based on the results of this study it is … (Continued) read the 2nd page


