Multiple myeloma: from fatal disease to chronic disease

Until recently, multiple myeloma was a fatal disease that left no escape for those affected. Today, thanks to advanced cell therapies with CAR T, bispecific antibodies and innovative drugs that have made the disease chronic, multiple myeloma is no longer scary. A nice win for the 30 thousand Italians who suffer from it, however, does not lack new challenges both for the patients themselves, in terms of the need for continuous therapies, and for public health in terms of costs. This was discussed during the event “BREAKTHROUGH INNOVATION – THE PARADIGMATIC EXAMPLE OF THERAPEUTIC EVOLUTION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA – FOCUS VENETO“, organized by Healthcare engine.

WHAT IS MYELOMA AND WHY IS IT CALLED MULTIPLE

Multiple myeloma, or simply myeloma, it is a tumor that develops from some blood cells found in the bone marrow: spongy tissue, present in the central part of some bones, which has the task of producing blood cells. In myeloma, plasma cells, cells specialized in the production of antibodies or gamma globulins, are impaired. The overproduction of plasma cells causes the bone marrow to expand, causing the bones to swell and sometimes break, and antibodies to rise in the blood. Myeloma often occurs in many areas of the body and is therefore called multiple.

The most commonly affected areas are: spine, skull, pelvis, ribs. Myeloma may not cause any symptoms in its early stages. In these cases, the diagnosis occurs on the occasion of blood or urine tests, carried out for other reasons, which show an abnormal increase in the amount of gamma globulins. When they are present, symptoms include: fixed pain or a feeling of soft bones in particular areas of the body; bone fragility, with ease to fracture of the bone; tiredness, weakness and shortness of breath caused by anemia; repeated infections; bruising and bleeding, such as nosebleeds, gum bleeding or heavy periods.

The numbers of the Veneto

In the Veneto region, according to data from the latest update of the cancer register, they are counted 600 new cases a year. “Despite being a disease with low incidence”, he comments Mauro KramperaFull Professor of Hematology, UOC Director of Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant Center, CAR T Cell Team Coordinator – AOUI Verona DAI, General Practitioner Integrated University Hospital Verona GB Rossi Policlinico, “but with an accumulation of patients treated, it necessarily involves adequate planning of health expenditure. As regards the years of life gained, to give an idea, until yesterday there was talk of 3 years of survival from diagnosis, while today even more than 10 years. All this while science goes on and it is not excluded that in a short-term future scenario healing will be achieved, especially if these therapies are offered to patients in the initial or early stage of the disease – as is being done internationally – thus avoiding the chronicity”.

INNOVATION IS A GAIN, NOT A COST

There are many advantages of innovative drugs in the fight against multiple myeloma, also shared by Daniel Lovato, President of the Italian Association against Leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma Verona ONLUS. “It is necessary to overcome the idea that innovation is a source of expense, in the face of the fact that it represents not only a source of welfare income for all patients, but also an economic return – conclude Claudius Zanon, Scientific Director of Motor Health. Let’s think of the direct costs generated by an illness that is not well treated and/or by an illness that leads to disability. So sacrosanct i innovation funds already foreseen for some years, both oncological and non-oncological. These funds not only must they be maintained, but somehow also implemented”.

