Multiple myeloma, we need a registry that takes into account all patients

Establish a national multiple myeloma registry, which also takes into account the molecular data of the disease, in order to better follow all Italian patients, now that we have many new treatments available, and other innovative ones are on the way. A request that arrives today from overseas, on the opening day of the congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, where Claudius CerchioneChief Medical Researcher of the CSE Hematology and Transplant team of the Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors “Dino Amadori” – IRST IRCCS will be the speaker of the session Management of Multiple Myeloma in Special Patient Populations: No Patient Left Behind.

5,700 new diagnoses a year

“In Italy it is necessary to arrive as soon as possible at a National Registry on Multiple Myeloma, one of the most insidious blood cancers – says Cerchione – Having constantly updated numbers on patients available would be of great help for us clinicians, to evaluate both the impact of disease and that of treatments, which in this way can become increasingly personalized”. In our country it is estimated that every year there are over 5,700 diagnoses of multiple myeloma. About 4 in 10 are over 70 and may have comorbidities, such as kidney failure, which has previously made treatment more difficult. However, the new drugs are significantly improving the expectations and quality of life of these patients as well. This is mainly due to immunotherapy treatments. In addition, CAR-T cell therapies for multiple myeloma are also expected in our country shortly.

An increasingly “democratic” care

“In recent years we are witnessing a therapeutic revolution, thanks to the introduction of targeted drugs and with a more selective action, and new therapies are increasingly taking the place of the old chemotherapy. Treatment is becoming more democratic: now we are able to better manage all types of patients – resumes Cerchione – Renal failure, for example, is one of the most frequent consequences of the pathology, it tends to complicate the clinical picture and forced us to reduce drug dosages. Treatments are also made less effective by obesity, which represents a non-negligible risk factor for cancer. “For all these reasons we need pathology registries from which to draw information – concludes Cerchione – Only in this way will we be able to have real world data that take into account all patients, even those subgroups that are not usually involved in clinical trials”.