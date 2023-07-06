Multiple myeloma, who it affects, the symptoms and the new therapies available – breaking latest news

by Health Editor

Thanks to new biological drugs, patient survival has increased and life expectancy has lengthened. Anemia and persistent bone pain are the most common symptoms

Multiple myeloma, a disease against which the composer and musician Giovanni Allevi has been fighting for over a year, is a tumor that affects some cells contained in the bone marrow which have the function of producing the antibodies necessary to fight infections: plasma cells. The abnormal growth of tumor plasma cells can cause a reduction in the normal production of hematopoietic cells (red and white blood cells and platelets) causing anemia (with consequent asthenia, i.e. great tiredness), lowering of the number of white blood cells (with predisposition to infections) and/or a drop in platelets (increasing the risk of bleeding) and bone fragility.

The cause

The causes of multiple myeloma are not yet known, but the disease mostly affects people over the age of 65. There are about 4,500 new cases diagnosed every year in our country and most of the patients are over 50 (very rare cases before the age of 40). About 42% of patients are alive five years after diagnosis, however survival depends on various factors and thanks to the arrival of new biological drugs, life expectancy can be higher.

Symptoms

Typically, myeloma has no symptoms, or general symptoms such as tiredness and back pain may be present. For patients with asymptomatic multiple myeloma there is no indication for any treatment: in these cases frequent checks are carried out to verify the possible evolution of the tumor. Most symptomatic myeloma patients experience pain in the spine and ribs. Bone pain present in about two-thirds of newly diagnosed patients and often leads to bed rest. Bone fractures and spinal cord injuries are also common. Since myeloma attacks the bones by destroying them, large amounts of calcium ions are released into the blood, a condition which can lead to excessive thirst, nausea, constipation, confusion, loss of appetite. Persistent bone pain, often in a fixed location, pushes the patient to consult the doctor. The pain, on the other hand, does not affect the joints.

The diagnosis

Specific blood tests and radiological investigations are indicated for the diagnosis of multiple myeloma. Of particular utility, computed axial tomography (CT) or positron emission tomography (PET) and nuclear magnetic resonance (MRI)

The therapies

Multiple myeloma is a typical pathology of advanced age and the treatments must in any case take into consideration the general situation of the patient: if possible we proceed with a stem cell transplant and for those who are unsuitable they generally receive a combination therapy between chemotherapy and biological drugs. Patients often experience relapses and, depending on the case, the therapies also involve the use of various drugs (including chemotherapy, biological, cortisone, angiogenic), more rarely radiotherapy. New monoclonal antibodies and new and more powerful immunomodulatory drugs, drugs with innovative mechanisms of action (such as, for example, exportin inhibitors), bispecific antibodies and CAR-T have shown great efficacy. These drugs, authorized for those who have just received the diagnosis and for those who are refractory to treatment or have had relapses, have significantly increased patient survival which can reach seven years and exceed 10 in patients undergoing autologous transplantation.

