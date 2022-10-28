It is a new confirmation of the intuition that the sooner patients are treated the better, the one that comes from Amsterdam on ocrelizumab, the drug against multiple sclerosis that affects B cells. At the European congress on disease (Ectrims), underway in the Netherlands, data were presented showing that almost 80% of patients treated in the initial phase for relapsing forms at two years have no disease activity. But long-term data has also arrived confirming the safety profile of the medicine, which appears safe even for pregnant women.

Ocrelizumab is a monoclonal antibody indicated against relapsing remitting and primarily progressive forms of the disease.It has an immunosuppressive activity that affects B cells, binding to the CD20 protein present on these cells, which in multiple sclerosis contribute to damage myelin, the substance that it covers the neurons. Since its arrival, the drug has been used for around 250,000 people around the world.

Long-term efficacy and safety

Among the latest data presented to Ectrims on the drug, interesting are those concerning long-term safety, with data collected at 7 and 9 years, and those relating to efficacy after administration close to the diagnosis, in the early phase of the disease. Safety data show that over the years ocrelizumab maintains a favorable safety profile, with reduced adverse effects and a low risk of infections (depressing the response of the impaired immune system in multiple sclerosis can increase the risk of infections) . “When we have such effective therapies, what interests us is whether the efficacy and safety of the drugs persist over the long term. And the data that emerged from very long follow-ups are encouraging “, comments Claudio Gasperini, director of the complex operating unit of Neurology and Neurophysiopathology of the San Camillo Forlanini Hospital in Rome and coordinator of the study group for multiple sclerosis of the Italian Society of Neurology: “Furthermore, in the long term no new safety issues have been observed, confirming what emerged in clinical trials”.

Data on pregnancy

Even when it comes to pregnancy: although regulatory agencies recommend taking contraceptives during treatment with ocrelizumab and up to one year after the last dose, and studies are underway to investigate the risk-benefit ratio, the data collected so far exclude a increased adverse outcomes (such as preterm births or congenital anomalies) in treated women and their babies. An important fact, considering that multiple sclerosis is a disease that often affects young people, and much more often women than men, resumes Gasperini: “The data will certainly have to be investigated, as has already been done with older drugs, through the pregnancy registers, and if it were confirmed it would be an important tool for us, because we would have a high-safety drug, highly effective and with which we can also go towards planning the life projects of our patients “.

Effectiveness as an early treatment

ECTRIMS was also presented with the efficacy data extrapolated from the ENSEMBLE study, concerning patients with a recent diagnosis of the disease (the relapsing-remitting forms). At 96 weeks of treatment, 77% of patients showed no signs of disease activity, 90% had no detectable signs even on MRI scans, and over 90% had no relapse or disability progression at 24 weeks.