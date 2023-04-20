Multiple sclerosis: a drug to delay symptoms

A study, which will be the protagonist of the next congress of the American Academy of Neurology, reveals that a drug could be delay the onset of multiple sclerosis symptoms.

Multiple sclerosis: what does the study show?

And MEDICAL given before the symptoms of multiple sclerosis appear it could delay its onset. The study that supports the theory of the drug will be featured at the American Academy of Neurology congress in Boston. The study would show teriflunomide’s ability to prevent disease. The people studied all have radiologically isolated syndrome, a condition in which the central nervous system has the lesions of the disease, even if the individual does not yet have symptoms.

The effect of teriflunomide

The study was conducted on 89 patients. Of these, those taking teriflunomide had a 72% lower risk of developing multiple sclerosis symptoms than those taking the placebo. This is an encouraging result, if one considers that this could prove to be a low-impact therapy, useful for preventing the onset of disease symptoms.