Home Health “Multiple sclerosis, a partner to run with and not to run away from”
Health

“Multiple sclerosis, a partner to run with and not to run away from”

by admin
“Multiple sclerosis, a partner to run with and not to run away from”

“When I run I feel like an ordinary person”: the story of Merilù Run

“I run because the will to live does not allow for excuses”. is the motto of Maria Luisa Garatti, lawyer, marathon runner, social worker, Asics Ambassador… A “woman of multifaceted talent” who made the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis an opportunity to overcome the daily challenges of a sneaky and at times invisible disease. But also to show other patients that there is life – beautiful – even with the disease. “When I run I feel like an ordinary person, it’s a moment of escape”. Sport as a rebirth, to feel freedom on the skin than a neurodegenerative disease limits. Movement as a weapon to (re) take control, physically and emotionally, of one’s person.

Merilù, how did you find out you have multiple sclerosis?

The symptoms began between the end of 2005 and the beginning of 2006. I had a chronic tiredness which today I can call fatigue, but at the time I associated it with work and endless days, I got out of bed with difficulty but at the same time I suffered from insomnia. Then I accused problems in one eye, I was seeing double, but I was already wearing glasses so I didn’t give too much weight to the disturbance. Finally came the problems of balance and coordination: I fell from my “heel 13” or I didn’t grasp the objects well which, inexorably, ended up on the ground. Friends said I was distracted and I carried on. But the alarm bell came in the morning when, getting dressed, I couldn’t button up my shirt, I didn’t have sensitivity in my fingers. I immediately went to my GP who ordered me to have an MRI.

See also  Nasal spray for depression also available in Italy

Do you remember the moment of diagnosis?

Indelible. It was my mom’s birthday, I went to pick up the MRI report and I read “demyelinating lesions”. I was in the car with a colleague of mine who had accompanied me, I looked at him in tears and told him “I have multiple sclerosis”. Thus began a new routine made up of neurological examinations and visits. And finally lumbar puncture, which was traumatic both psychologically and physically because the needle took a nerve. Ironically, the outcome of the lumbar puncture came on my thirty-seventh birthday, May 17, 2006. I had multiple sclerosis, there was no more doubt.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

goals from Rice, Kane and Retegui- breaking latest...

Interview intimate care: How useful are wash lotions...

Candida auris, for Bassetti is “an ugly beast”:...

Gymnasium in via Dogali, the replica of Bergamaschi...

How Haferkater made his breakthrough with porridge at...

Who is Mateo Retegui, the new forward for...

The HIV Prep Pill will become free

New drug targeting “stressed” cancer cells. « Medicine...

“we come to Reggio Calabria because it breathes...

Italy-England, Retegui, debut with a bang. But it’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy