Multiple sclerosis: among the causes there is a virus that we all know

What is the link between the Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis? According to a study there could be the mononucleosis virus among the causes of multiple sclerosis. The results come from research by the prestigious Karolinska Institutet. According to researchers, the antibodies that our body creates against this very common virus cause lesions in the spinal cord and brain, corresponding to those that occur in multiple sclerosis. You can read the results in the scientific journal Science Advances.

In this article

Llink between the Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis: other research had already reached the same conclusions

The virus is the Epstein-Barr that causes the mononucleosis affecting the vast majority of the population. Generally remains latent in the body without causing particular problems. Other research had already reported the link between Epstein-Barr and multiple sclerosis. Two papers have recently been published in scientific journals Nature e Sciencewhich reached very similar conclusions to the study by the Swedish research center. Here you can find all the symptoms of the disease.

The research leaves many questions open

Despite this scientific evidence, the debate is open among experts. The focal point is that the molecular mechanisms differ from person to person. It is very difficult to understand their progression. The researchers explained that multiple sclerosis is an extremely complex disease. However, this study sheds light on some points that could lead to new works that help to better understand this link.

Link between the Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis: the antibodies would hit the nervous system by mistake

To achieve their goals, experts from Karolinska Institutet analyzed blood samples from 700 patients with multiple sclerosis, comparing them with those of 700 healthy people. Analysis of these data led to confirmation that antibodies that bind to a protein of the Epstein-Barr virus can also bind to a similar protein found in the brain and spinal cord. Called CRYAB, this protein performs a protective activity of nervous structures.

We need new insights into the role of T lymphocytes

Basically the antibodies that are supposed to fight the virus can go wrong and attack our nervous system, damaging it. The consequences are important on the ability to move, balance and react to tiredness. These antibodies are present in about 23% of MS patients and only 7% of healthy people. So although these antibodies are in about a quarter of people with multiple sclerosis, they aren’t in two-thirds. It would be the confirmation that multiple sclerosis increasingly needs personalized therapies. Now experts are announcing new work that will focus on T lymphocytes specific for Epstein-Barr infection to see if these antibodies can also be counted among the causes of the disease.

Read also…