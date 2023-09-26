Multiple sclerosis, cognitive rehabilitation works in progressive forms

Looking at the glass as half full, but also learning from the half empty one. This is the lesson that comes from the results of the first large study that tried to understand whether, in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis, cognitive rehabilitation associated with motor rehabilitation is more effective in improving some cognitive parameters than cognitive rehabilitation alone. The glass half empty is the one that answers the question the study posed. The answer is no: adding motor rehabilitation does not improve what is already achieved with cognitive rehabilitation, which actually works. And this is the glass half full: this is the first time it has been shown that cognitive rehabilitation works for people with progressive forms of MS. The data, obtained by an international group of scholars, including several Italians, were published in Lancet Neurology. “Some studies in the literature showed encouraging signs regarding the possible combined effect of motor and cognitive treatment, but they were conducted on small samples. For this reason, following input from researchers from the Psychiatry department of the University of Toronto, a network was set up in which centers from two different continents participate, giving rise to the largest study ever conducted on rehabilitation in progressive forms”, explains Giampaolo Brichetto, director of the AISM Liguria Rehabilitation Service, president of RIMS, one of the authors of the study.

Rehabilitation works

The effectiveness of cognitive rehabilitation in people with MS, therefore, had not so far been proven unequivocally, i.e. on the basis of the study of a large group of people. The network that conducted the study – in which Canada, USA, Great Britain, Italy, Belgium, Denmark participate – managed to involve over 300 people with progressive MS, of which approximately 40% were recruited from Italian centres. “The results achieved robustly demonstrate that cognitive rehabilitation is also effective in people with progressive MS, in whom cognitive disorders can be frequent, affecting the quality of life,” underlines Brichetto. “These are people who, despite any disability, may be of working age and want to preserve their employment as much as possible or in any case have a good quality of life. Now we know that we have valid tools, especially IT, to be able to act on the cognitive front.”

The next steps

The study allows us to make hypotheses as to why a synergistic effect was not produced between motor and cognitive rehabilitation. “It is possible that the negative result depends partly on the study design and partly on the technology we used,” explains Brichetto. The problem may have been that the target intensity of “aerobic training” was probably insufficient to induce effects on neuronal plasticity in people with high levels of disability. “It is likely that with different assistive technologies it is possible to induce a neuroplastic effect that highlights synergistic results with cognitive rehabilitation. I hope that the network of researchers formed with this project can continue to work on new trials that test the synergistic effect of cognitive motor rehabilitation, a promising and potentially useful aspect for promoting a good quality of life for people with progressive MS ”, concludes Brichetto.

