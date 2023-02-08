Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Multiple sclerosis, the study. A new biomarker, i.e. a particular molecule measurable in the blood, makes it possible to predict the progression of disability caused by multiple sclerosis. This was identified by a study conducted by researchers at the University of Basel and published in the journal Jama Neurology, which could have implications for the management of this disease from which an estimated 2.8 million people worldwide suffer, of which 1,200,000 in Europe and 133,000 in Italy.

The researchers focused on astrocytes, central nervous system cells that play a key role in the degenerative processes of multiple sclerosis that can lead to paralysis and disability. The blood level of a cellular component, called glial fibrillary acid protein (GFAP), rises when astrocytes are activated or damaged. The new study shows that high levels of Gfap in the blood can indicate both current and future progression of the disease.

The research team led by Jens Kuhle, director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center at the University Hospital of Basel, last year demonstrated that some patients in the early stage of the disease and with an apparently stable disease course had elevated levels of the biomarker of the chain neurofilament light (NfL). These people were much more likely to have symptoms over the following year and therefore can now be treated with more targeted and proactive therapies.

Compared to NfL, the now identified blood marker Gfap specifically indicates chronic disease processes in which astrocytes are involved and which contribute to gradual and progressive disability. In practice, the two therefore “complement each other,” says Kuhle, “and can help us make therapy more personalized and forward-looking.”

