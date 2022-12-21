Blood stem cell transplantation could help reduce disability in people with multiple sclerosis. Conditional obligatory, because the field of stem cells is still experimental and because the results that come from a study just published on Neurology, while encouraging, are still preliminary. They show that patients with secondary progressive forms and with disease activity (the most difficult to treat) who have received a blood stem transplant accumulate less disability than patients with the same conditions but treated with drugs. The research was supported by the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (Fism).

Where does the study start?

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation – for years now a practice with confirmed efficacy in the treatment of some blood cancers – is instead an experimental field when it comes to multiple sclerosis. The idea, as in the case of cancer, is to use stem cells to replace blood cells, and therefore the immune system, gone mad in multiple sclerosis. The transplant is performed after patients undergo chemotherapy treatment to kill the abnormal cells. For this reason too, it is a risky therapy and not suitable for all patients, so far reserved only for those with aggressive forms of the disease. “Haematopoietic stem cell transplants have already been shown in the past to reduce disability in people with relapses and remissions, while we know less about their ability to delay disability in more advanced stages of the disease,” commented the first author of the study, Matilde Inglese, head of the Multiple Sclerosis Center – IRCCS San Martino Hospital and of the University of Genoa and member of the American Academy of Neurology.

The analysis of the advanced stage of the disease

To understand this, Inglese and colleagues conducted a retrospective analysis, comparing the effects of stem cell transplantation performed in 79 patients with progressive and active forms of the disease with those of patients in the same conditions, but treated with different drugs (a sample of 1975 people ). Years later, the researchers write in Neurology, it is observed that the transplanted patients had less disability, that this occurred later and that any improvements were maintained longer. In detail: after five years more than 60% of transplant patients had not worsened in terms of disability, against 46% of the other sample. And improvements were observed in 19% and 4% of cases, respectively.

What the results indicate

An association emerges between autologous stem cell transplantation and reduced disability in patients with progressive forms and with disease activity, conclude the authors. However, data cannot be extrapolated for all patients, least of all for those in which the disease is not active, nor is it possible to draw conclusions with respect to patients being treated with drugs other than those included in the reference sample, such as ocrelizumab, rituximab or cladribrine , the authors note. More studies are needed to explore the true potential of hematopoietic stem cell treatment for multiple sclerosis.