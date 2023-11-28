Multiple sclerosis, good results from clinical trials with stem cells – Medicine

Promising results from a clinical trial on progressive multiple sclerosis: an Italian-British team has demonstrated that the injection of a type of stem cells into the brains of progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) patients is safe, well tolerated and has a long-lasting effect that appears to protect the brain from further damage.





Published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, the study was conducted by scientists from the University of Cambridge, the University of Milan Bicocca and the Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza Hospital of the Cantonal Hospital of Lugano and the University of Colorado and represents a step towards the development of an advanced cell therapy for progressive MS. Scientists have completed an early-phase clinical study based on the injection of neural stem cells into the brains of 15 Italian MS patients. The Italian team had previously demonstrated the possibility of producing a virtually unlimited supply of these stem cells from a single donor, and in the future it may be possible to directly derive these cells from the patient, helping to overcome the practical problems associated with the use of allogeneic fetal tissues .





The team followed the patients for 12 months, during which no treatment-related deaths or serious adverse events were observed. All patients showed high levels of disability at the start of the study, most were in wheelchairs, but during the 12 months none showed an increase in disability or worsening of symptoms. Overall, according to the researchers, this indicates substantial stability of the disease, with no signs of progression.





The researchers found that the higher the dose of stem cells injected, the smaller the reduction in brain volume over time. The team also looked for signs that the stem cells were having a neuroprotective effect.





“Our findings are a step towards the development of a cell therapy to treat MS,” says Stefano Pluchino of the University of Cambridge.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

