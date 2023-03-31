In multiple sclerosis, like other autoimmune-based diseases, the immune system mistakes something that is not harmful as foreign and harmful, attacking organs and tissues of the body. Why this happens is not entirely clear, but research suggests that overweight and obesity may also be involved. The association between autoimmune diseases and obesity is in fact well demonstrated at an epidemiological level: an excess of body weight increases the risk of autoimmune diseases, recalls today from the pages of Science Joseph Matarese full professor of immunology and general pathology at the Federico II of Naples e president of the scientific committee of Fism the research arm of aism. The research conducted in the last twenty years – many carried out by Matarese himself – have helped to clarify the mechanisms by which obesity contributes to distorting the functioning of the immune system. And understanding how this happens – it is underlined in a note from the Italian multiple sclerosis association – would also allow us to understand how to intervene to turn off a “crazy” immune system.

This is in fact the main purpose of the study, funded by Aism with its Fism Foundation, that Matarese is carrying out to understand whether interventions of mild caloric restriction, in addition to a first-line drug (the dimethyl fumarate), can improve the efficacy of the therapy. «We involved about 120 patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and the study will continue until next June, when we will then start the follow-up. So far, the data we have collected is encouraging», confides Matarese. Proof that the insights and evidence gathered in animal models are right.

Obesity and metabolic overload overactivate the immune system

The idea in fact, says Matarese today, is that restrictive calorie regimes help control inflammation and autoimmune responses. “In the presence of obesity and consequent metabolic overload, a hyperfunctioning of the immune system is observed in some people, also due to genetics and other environmental factors”. One of these is exposure to too clean environments typical of the most advanced societies: it’s called “hygiene theory” and is the hypothesis according to which the malfunctioning of the immune system is also attributable to the fact that we live in environments with few germs, from an early age, thus losing the possibility of properly “training” our defenses. In fact, the earlier the immune system trains against germs, the better it will be able to control inflammation, including that of autoimmune diseases.

But how does obesity unbalance the functioning of the immune system? As the researcher points out in Science, obesity and metabolic overload are able to alter the response of the T lymphocytes of the immune system, stimulating molecular pathways that favor the accumulation of proinflammatory cells and decreasing the Treg, the T lymphocytes involved in the mechanisms of immunological tolerance. “If we could control this overload we could, in part, control and prevent the hyperactivation of the immune system,” explains Matarese.

“Put the immune system on a diet”.

If calorie restriction strategies seem to work, improving the disease, in animal models of multiple sclerosis, the idea today, however, is not just to put patients on a diet, but rather their immune system. «Approaches of controlled calorie restriction, from a behavioral point of view, are difficult to follow over time», comments Matarese. And if it is true that a correct diet, movement, when and as possible, are recipes for health that are valid for everyone, research in the field goes much further. “If our study demonstrates that the caloric restriction associated with therapies can improve their effectiveness, we could give concrete indications to patients, based on science, for zero-cost interventions”.

But that’s not all, the researcher goes on: «The hope is to be able to identify, thanks also to these researches, molecular targets induced by caloric restriction that can be associated with classic therapies and which can transmit a signal of pseudo-starvation in the cells of the immune system» . And even in this field some indications would bode well, for example: «It has been seen that antidiabetic drugs, such as metformin, which also mediate signals of pseudo-starvation, used in combination with first-line drugs against multiple sclerosis, can improve the disease, with anti-inflammatory effects».

