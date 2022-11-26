Sardinia is one of the areas in the world with the highest incidence and prevalence of multiple sclerosiswhich affects young people, especially women.

They register on the island 370 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a double incidence compared to that recorded in Italy.

The figure emerged from the conference “Update on multiple sclerosis” organized by Neurological clinic of the Aou of Sassari directed by Paolo Sollawho spoke of how important it is for the approach to this disease to implement a multidisciplinary management of the patient.

The conference brought together Sardinian experts in the sector. He opened the works Gavino Mariotti, rector of the University of Sassari. Then Roberto Zarbo, scientific director of the conferenceexplained that multiple sclerosis “is a chronic disease that the person carries with them for life” and this is an “important thing to keep in mind in the management of the pathology and therapies”.

The neurological clinic of the Aou of Sassari is a point of reference for at least 500,000 inhabitants and follows over 1,500 adults affected by the disease.

«When it is necessary to manage such complex pathologies – resumed Zarbo – it is the integration between hospital and territory is fundamental, to give the best possible responses to the patient in the various moments of the illness».

(Unioneonline/L)

© breaking latest news