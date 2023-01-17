Collecting data – lots of data – thanks to the work of doctors, researchers and patients, organizing them in databases, and then making them talk. The Barcoding MS project of the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Foundation of AISM (Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association) is based on this idea for the creation of a code for each patient, capable of unambiguously and completely identifying their entire history of disease.

A winning idea: today in Pamplona, ​​in fact, Barcoding MS was awarded as the best project by the international consortium for the promotion of personalized medicine ICPerMed within the “Best Practice in Personalized Medicine Recognition 2022” contest.

As recalled by AISM, however, Barcoding is only the last piece of the efforts made in recent decades by the association to fully exploit the potential of the disease data accumulated for each patient, with a view to personalized medicine. Initiatives for the development of databases for the collection of clinical, imaging and patient genetic data have existed for years, just remember projects such as the Italian Multiple Sclerosis and Related Pathologies Registry, the Italian Network of NeuroImaging – INNI, or PROGEMUS ( PROgnostic GEnetic factors in Multiple Sclerosis But for years the participation of patients in research has also been consolidated, in particular through the data compiled by them and made available within the Patient-Reported Outcomes, which allow the disease to be photographed with the eyes of those who experience it on their own skin, from a unique perspective for this.

Now the Barcoding MS project aims to integrate all this data, creating a unique disease history identifier for each individual patient. The information thus collected will allow doctors and researchers to better understand the effects of therapies, the evolution of the disease and to be able to shed light on the causes of multiple sclerosis, which are still elusive. AISM, receiving the award from the hand of the FISM president, Mario Albert Battagliarecalled that today’s acknowledgment is shared with the network of MS centres, doctors and clinics who participated in the collection and organization of the data and above all with the patients who made them available.