Among the many consequences of multiple sclerosis there is unfortunately also cerebral atrophy with a progressive cognitive deterioration. A damage that significantly impacts on the quality of life and that is why what emerged from the 38th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), which took place recently in Amsterdam, represents a lot of news. awaited by patients and family members. In fact, during this important congress, the data of 13 different abstracts related to studies conducted on ozanimod, an oral therapy thanks to the ability to prevent cerebral atrophy related to cognitive deterioration, were presented.

Multiple sclerosis, there is strong evidence that the Epstein-Barr virus is one of the causes by Anna Lisa Bonfranceschi

January 13, 2022



Neurodegeneration in multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis, since its diagnosis, changes life and forces the person and his family to redefine the organization and projects in the short and long term with an impact on both the emotional and physical spheres. In Italy there are about 133 thousand people suffering from multiple sclerosis, a neurodegenerative autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.

Multiple sclerosis is the leading cause of neurological disability among young adults and it is estimated that around 3,800 new people, mostly women, are affected by this disease every year in our country.

“Multiple sclerosis is a complex disease – he explains Eleonora Cocco, associate professor of Neurology at the University of Cagliari and Head of the Multiple Sclerosis Center, Binaghi Hospital, Cagliari. Symptoms can vary and the most common affect vision, sensitivity and motor activities. Fatigue, depression, disturbances in attention or memory, difficulty maintaining concentration, problems with calculations or planning activities are also often manifested. Cognitive deficits are not always diagnosed, but they are present in 40% -70% of patients from the early stages of the disease and are related to brain atrophy that occurs over time. Early diagnosis and treatment are important to help preserve physical and cognitive function. “

Multiple sclerosis, who can receive stem cell therapy? by Anna Lisa Bonfranceschi

23 March 2022



The reduction of brain tissue

The most frequent form is the relapsing-remitting one which affects over 113 thousand people in our country (85% of cases). It is characterized by the alternation of phases, of unpredictable duration, characterized by the onset of sudden neurological deficits with others of remission (complete or partial).

“The reduction of brain tissue is closely related to cognitive deficit, especially in the relapsing-remitting form” – underlines Massimiliano Calabrese, associate professor of Neurology at the University of Verona and Medical Director at the Neurology B of the Integrated AOU of Verona.

Multiple sclerosis, new data on oral therapy that also protects against cognitive decline by Irma D’Aria

04 July 2022



Clinical studies

In Amsterdam Bristol Myers Squibb presented two studies based on data from the SUNBEAM, RADIANCE and DAYBREAK trials. “These studies – continues Calabrese – have shown how patients treated with a highly effective therapy such as ozanimod show a slowdown in brain tissue loss (assessed by magnetic resonance imaging) and consequent cognitive deterioration, compared to patients treated with Interferon beta 1a. The pathology, if not controlled, can lead to serious consequences: on the life of the patient who risks losing his autonomy and his active role in society; on the patient’s family who must take charge of his assistance in daily life; and on the system national health care that has to cope with huge direct and indirect costs. It is thought that multiple sclerosis has total costs that amount to over 6 billion euros a year. initial thus preventing the progression of physical and cognitive disability and thus preserving the qua lity of life of the patient “.

Long-term effectiveness

The interim analysis of the Phase 3 DAYBREAK OLE study on ozanimod was also presented at the ECTRIMS Congress. The long-term efficacy of the therapy was maintained after more than 60 months of treatment. It was found that 68% of enrolled patients were relapse-free at the study cut-off date.

“The new data on ozanimod reinforce the results obtained in the pivotal trials – he stresses Coconut. Ozanimod is confirmed as a molecule with a good safety profile as no new adverse events have emerged in prolonged use. The same is true for efficacy, which has been maintained over time both from a clinical and a neuro-radiological point of view “.

Vaccination for Covid-19 in patients under treatment

Finally, the new retrospective analyzes on serological outcomes and clinical outcomes related to vaccination for Covid-19 in patients treated with ozanimod, in the open label extension phase (OLE-DAYBREAK) of the clinical development program in patients with multiple sclerosis, were announced. relapsing.

“100% of study participants who had been vaccinated against Covid 19 with mRNA vaccines had a serologic response.ias – concludes Coconut. This confirms the safety profile of the drug that can be administered together with the immunization against Covid-19. It should be remembered that during the early stages of the pandemic, one in ten patients decided not to receive all the treatments for fear of contagion. Now that we have already reached the fourth dose of the vaccine, it is necessary to have certain proof that the new therapies do not interfere with anti-Covid prophylaxis. The new study presents interesting and above all reassuring data on ozanimod and immune memory. “