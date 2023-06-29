Multiple sclerosis, severity written in the patient’s DNA – Medicine

Discovered the first genetic factor that determines the severity of multiple sclerosis: patients who are carriers have a much faster course of the disease towards disability. Announced in the journal Nature, the discovery is due to an international team led by scientists from the University of Cambridge and the University of San Francisco and could lead not only to prognostic tests to understand what the course of the disease will be in the individual patient, but also open to new therapies. The study involved more than 22,000 patients.

“Inheriting this genetic variant from both parents accelerates the time when a walking aid is needed by almost four years,” said Sergio Baranzini of UCSF, co-author of the study. Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease characterized by damage to the insulating sheath that covers the nerve fibers, damage inflicted by the patient’s immune system; over time, various immune dysfunctions have been related to the disease but none of “these risk factors are able to explain why, ten years after diagnosis, some patients are in wheelchairs while others continue to run marathons”, underlines Baranzini.

In this maxi-study, the experts compared the DNA of over 12,000 patients: After sifting through more than seven million genetic variants, the scientists found one associated with a more rapid progression of the disease. The variant lies between two genes never previously linked to Sm, called DYSF and ZNF638. The former is involved in repairing damaged cells and the latter helps control viral infections. The proximity of the variant to these genes, which are normally active in the brain and spinal cord, suggests that they may be involved in the disease.

To confirm the results, the experts then looked at the DNA of 10,000 other patients. More work will be needed to determine exactly how this genetic variant affects the DYSF genes, ZNF638, and the nervous system in general. Researchers are also collecting an even larger set of DNA samples from people with MS, in hopes of finding other variants that contribute to long-term disability in the disease.

Italy’s contribution to the international multicenter study in Nature was important, which made it possible to discover the first genetic variant associated with a more rapid progression of multiple sclerosis. In particular, the University of Eastern Piedmont, the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital of Milan, the University of Milan, the Irccs Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza Foundation and the Santi Paolo e Carlo Asst of Milan collaborated. The Italian researchers actively participated in all phases of the study and contributed a large series of carefully clinically characterized people with MS, who constitute approximately 20% of the entire study population.

The Italian research centers have provided the study with data from a large component of a southern European population, otherwise not represented in the entire series, underlining the value of genetic variability in the study of multifactorial diseases such as MS. “This work represents an important breakthrough in the field of precision medicine, as it could, for example, lead to the use of more aggressive therapies from the outset in those patients with genetic variants unfavorable for progression”, say the research coordinators in Italy, Sandra D’Alfonso (professor of medical genetics at the University of Eastern Piedmont), Filippo Martinelli Boneschi (professor of Neurology at the University of Milan and head of the Multiple Sclerosis center at the Asst Santi Paolo and Carlo of Milan) and Federica Esposito (head of the Human Genetics of Neurological Diseases laboratory at the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milan).

“Furthermore – add the experts – the knowledge of this variant and of the two genes close to the variant could allow the development of new drugs that act on the mechanism of action of these two genes and slow down the progression of the disease”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

