Afp Cloudbursts and hurricanes linked to the changing climate are killing more and more in the world, the risks are also increasing in Europe and it is becoming more and more urgent cutting polluting emissions. This is what we read in the summary of the climate experts of the IPCC, the intergovernmental panel of climate experts (UN) meeting in Geneva. “Almost half of the world‘s population lives in areas highly vulnerable to climate change – say the scholars -. In the last 10 years the number of deaths from drought, storms and hurricanes has been 15 times higher” and Europe too is at risk. In these 10 years, “accelerated adaptation action is essential. In the meantime, greenhouse gas emissions must be cut immediately”.

Number of deaths and people at risk from heat stress will double or triple The number of deaths and people at risk of heat stress in Europe increases are expected with global warming, doubling or tripling for a temperature rise of 3 degrees Celsius, compared to 1.5 indicates the UN’s intergovernmental panel of experts on climate change identifying four key risk categories for Europe: from heat waves affecting populations and ecosystems, to drought for agricultural production, from the scarcity of water resources to the greater frequency and intensity of floods. This is remembered by Piero Lionello, leading author of chapter 13 “Europe” and of the cross-chapter paper 4 “Mediterranean” of the Sixth Assessment Report of the IPCC (Climate Change 2022: Impacts, adaptation and vulnerability).

Temperature rise of 3 degrees Celsius Lionello recalls that “the number of deaths and people at risk of heat stress are expected to increase with global warming, doubling or tripling for a temperature rise of 3 degrees Celsius, compared with 1.5. Warming will reduce the suitable habitats for current terrestrial and marine ecosystems and will irreversibly change their composition, with effects whose severity increases above the level of global warming of 2 degrees.Measures for adapting populations to thermal stress and limiting risks from waves of heat require multiple interventions on buildings and urban spaces”.

Substantial losses in terms of agricultural production are expected On the risks for agricultural production, the scientist points out that “due to a combination of heat and drought, substantial losses in terms of agricultural production are expected in the 21st century for most European areas” while the risk of scarcity of water resources in central-western Europe “it becomes very high” in the case of +3 degrees of temperature, but “in southern Europe the risk is already high for a global warming level of 1.5 degrees”. Due to the increase in extreme rainfall in many areas of Europe and the rise in sea levels along virtually all coasts (the Scandinavian peninsula being an exception), the risks to people and infrastructure from coastal, river and rainfall will increase in many regions of Europe.



