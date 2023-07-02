Multiplying roses in a glass of water: simple tips and tricks

You can never have too many roses. They are an integral part of any garden, bringing fragrance and color from June to September. There are many methods of rose propagation, but the simplest of these is teacup rooting. Unlike other methods, aquatic propagation results in a plant that closely resembles the mother plant. In this article you will find out how you can propagate your roses in a glass of water.

Multiplying roses in a glass of water: this is how you succeed

Growing roses is a passion for many gardeners and they are always striving for new varieties for their outdoor space. Therefore, knowing how to propagate cuttings from this amazing and popular plant is extremely useful. Whether it’s a beautiful rose plant in the garden or a cut rose from a beautiful bouquet, you can easily propagate roses in a teacup by following these steps.

When can you take cuttings from garden plants?

Early summer is the best time for water rose propagation. In fact, rooting of a cutting can be done at almost any time, but cuttings taken from new growth that has flowered recently will root more successfully. Make sure the garden plant is growing well and is free from pests and diseases.

Take the cuttings early in the morning when the plant is well moistened and do not propagate the roses when they are blooming heavily.

How do you grow cuttings from garden plants?

Before you take a cutting, make sure the plant is free of pests and diseases. As soon as you notice a new shoot, use sharp, sanitized secateurs to cut a 6-inch (15 cm) piece from the end of the branch. It’s important to cut the cutting at an angle so it doesn’t lie flat on the bottom of the container and have a hard time absorbing moisture.

Remove all but the top two leaves and place the cutting in a clear glass jar of clean water at room temperature. Make sure only the bottom third of the stem is submerged in the water. Make sure there are no leaves under the water to prevent the rose stem from rotting.

Properly care for the seedlings in the water glass

Place the jar in a bright place, avoiding direct sunlight and temperatures below 10°C and above 30°C. Change the water every day to avoid fungal and bacterial problems. Some gardeners recommend adding a charcoal tablet to prevent rot.

Rooting usually takes three to four weeks, and a few more weeks for the roots to grow big enough to be planted in the ground. But don’t give up, even if it takes longer. However, if you notice the end of the cutting turning black, this is an indication that it has died and should be discarded.

Propagating roses: Planting in the ground

When the roots are 2 to 4 inches long, it’s time to plant the cutting in the ground. To help the rose establish itself, you should first plant the cutting in a pot of potting soil for a few weeks before taking it outside.

Make sure the pot has drainage holes and lightly moisten the potting soil.

Make a hole in the soil and carefully set in the rooted cutting by tamping down the soil around the stem.

Place the pot in a bright spot with indirect sunlight. Water the rose plant as needed, keeping the soil moist but not wet.

You can plant the rose outside after a few weeks when new shoots have formed, but we recommend that you do this next spring. Remember to harden off the plant first by only bringing it outside for a few hours a week.

Can you also propagate cut roses?

It’s a shame when even the most beautiful bouquet fades after a few days. But that doesn’t mean you should stop pleasing friends and family with cut roses. You can also multiply them and enjoy their beautiful flowers for a long time. Just be aware that if the cut rose has been in the vase for more than a week and looks wilted, the chances of rooting are very slim.

Cut the flower vertically so that only a few leaves remain on the top of the stem. You should cut off the lower part at an angle.

Once you have prepared the seedling, follow the steps outlined above for aquatic propagation.

