For the best cooperation, it’s a good idea to review your character’s abilities so they match up with your teammates.

If you had asked me a few years ago how likely it was that we’d see a fighting game with Bugs Bunny and Arya Stark, I would have laughed at it with horn-like nostrils. But it’s certainly a reality now that we’ve been rightly beating each other up as various lovable characters from Warner Bros. products and IP umbrellas. Somewhat surprisingly, MultiVersus is also an excellent game, developed by Player First Games.

Of course, it’s also possible to play one-on-one, but two-on-two is the mode recommended by the developers, and we can understand that.

Just looking at the MultiVersus brings to mind the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which is definitely not a small shoe considering we gave it the highest rating when we reviewed it ourselves. Nintendo, despite multiple attempts, remains unchallenged in the party-fighting genre. PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale quickly fell into obscurity, and it quickly became apparent that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was a very mediocre game, nowhere near Nintendo’s excellent fighting efforts. So expectations weren’t particularly high for MultiVersus, but nonetheless, the game brings some novelties we haven’t seen before – and it delivers.

Here is an ad:

Simply put, MultiVersus is all about hitting other players, and by doing more damage, you can more easily drive them out of the arena where they lose their lives. Whoever reaches the predetermined number of knockouts first wins. For anyone who’s played similar video games before, the concept should be nothing new. In MultiVersus, however, there is more focus on cooperating in several different ways. For starters, you can customize different characters with various abilities that make your attacks stronger, let you dodge punches faster, or jump higher. There are a few different options to choose from, and if your teammates apply the same abilities, they’ll be added to the team’s abilities and make them more impactful. Another important aspect is the characters themselves. While Superman acts like a tank and can take a lot of damage, Velma can increase the speed of his teammates and even heal them. Each character has their own unique abilities that can be combined to suit any style of play.

There are several different areas to fight, and we hope there will be more arenas in the future.

One of the delightful aspects of MultiVersus is that it’s completely free to start playing. There are several different versions of the game that cost money, but you don’t have to spend a penny to enjoy it if you want to. However, if you choose not to spend any money, some content will be more time-consuming. There are only about a third of the characters to choose from, but the more you play, the more money you add to your bank, which you can then spend to unlock new fighters. In addition to this money, there is another currency: Gleamium. This can be purchased for real money to buy characters later without having to spend dozens of hours unlocking them. In addition to purchasing new characters, these various currencies can also be used to purchase replacement skins or other cosmetic items. Unfortunately, some of this stuff is locked to Gleamium, that being said, it’s not possible to unlock everything if you want to play completely free, which I find a little odd. Some of the prices also feel odd, as profile icons can cost 50,000 regular coins, while a character can cost up to 3,000 coins.

In MultiVersus, what struck me immediately was the already excellent selection of characters. This gallery actually consists of various characters. The furry of Scooby-doo, Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman, Steven Universe, Bugs Bunny and the Iron Giant from Brad Bird’s wonderful film are all playable. Finally, the character gallery is said to be expanding, with basketball pro LeBron James releasing as a featured character in Space Jam: A New Legacy even as the game transitions from open beta to official release. We know Rick and Morty are on the way, and in the long run, we can expect to see more characters join from Warner Bros. However, it’s not just the fighters that are familiar, but the arena is likely to be familiar to many as well. Including Wonder Woman’s home Themyscira, a haunted house from Scooby-Doo and the Batcave. For now, the number of locations is pretty low, which feels a little sad, so I hope that number expands quickly as well.

Here is an ad:

Unlike Super Smash Bros., which is often synonymous with various items that can be used in battle, there is no such item in MultiVersus. Since the arena is relatively small, things can get pretty chaotic anyway, so it feels right to skip this one. Personally, these items often ruin the game, and it’s not uncommon for me to choose to close items when playing Nintendo’s alternative. Being able to customize abilities in MultiVersus may seem unfair at first, but it’s not as unfair as you might think. Instead, I think abilities are balanced, and once ranked game mode kicks in, we can expect abilities to be blocked and more appealing to those who don’t like the setup.

if you want

Unlock even more things to decorate your profile, be sure to spend a lot of time on MultiVersus each season.

As for game modes, unfortunately, there are relatively few of them. It must be said that while the Nickelodeon All-Star Game is a huge disappointment, it includes several different game modes, for example, football can be played. There, it’s even possible to play an arcade mode that I’d very much like to see in MultiVersus, because if you’re playing by yourself, there’s a good chance you’ll want to play something other than 1v1, 2v2, or free-to-play (four players). Personally, I would have liked to see each character have a small story and a small prize when the arcade mode is complete to make discovering the different characters more fun. Currently, you are forced to test them in regular competitions, locally or online, or in a training mode for bots. A single player mode would be awesome, and probably the thing I miss the most in MultiVersus.

One thing that’s clear about MultiVersus is that by playing it, you’ll get continual rewards. Each season brings a new Season Pass, earning experience points by completing various challenges and simply playing the game. In doing so, you can unlock various things like money, cosmetics, and shortcuts to climb the character level. Good deeds can also earn you extra cash after completing a match, playing with other people at the same party will give you up to 30% extra XP and cash. In other words, player-first games encourage players to have fun together, which is really needed.

All in all, MultiVersus is a game you really shouldn’t miss. Whether you choose to spend money or choose not to give players a penny for the first game. The combat is absolutely top-notch, and in the long run, we have reason to believe that the game will only get better. More characters are coming, as are more game modes, and we can only assume more characters will eventually be released for the fighting game. So stop waiting and start fighting your friends (or strangers) in this great fighting game.