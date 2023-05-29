Home » Municipal elections, ballots in 41 cities. Voting from 7 to 15. LIVE
Health

Municipal elections, ballots in 41 cities. Voting from 7 to 15. LIVE

by admin

Sardinia, voting until 3 pm; turnout 47.64%

In Sardinia, voting takes place until 3 pm in the 39 Municipalities called a

elect mayors and city councils, then the counting will begin. Yesterday at 11pm the turnout stopped at 47.64%, down on the 63.05% of the previous session. The highest figure so far was recorded in the Sassari area, 55.45%, the lowest, 37.22%, in the metropolitan city of Cagliari, where Assemini is located, one of the two municipalities with more than 15 thousand inhabitants called to vote. In the town, the turnout was just 34.34%, against 50.25% in the previous electoral round. In Iglesias, on the other hand, 48.48 voted, a percentage more than 10 points lower than the 59.13% of the previous consultation. A dozen small municipalities in which there was only one list may have already elected the mayor, given that the quorum of 40% of the voters has been reached. They are Aglientu, Chiaramonti, Collinas, Furtei, Galtelli’, Jerzu, Irgoli,
Narbolia, Seui, Simala by Villaverde.

See also  A month later (and an election later): How did politicians fare on TikTok?

You may also like

the only plant in the world with an...

Stomach on fire, do you suffer from gastritis?...

So stress causes tummy aches, induces inflammation –...

AUSL Modena – Adults and children, two worlds...

Over, how to remove age spots on the...

Ovarian cancer, symptoms that should not be underestimated:...

AUSL Modena – Family dynamics and good nutrition,...

Social election 2023: What the election means and...

here are 5 damage it can do

Elections in Spain, Sanchez calls early vote after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy