Municipal elections, ballots in 41 cities. Voting from 7 to 15. LIVE

Sardinia, voting until 3 pm; turnout 47.64%

In Sardinia, voting takes place until 3 pm in the 39 Municipalities called a

elect mayors and city councils, then the counting will begin. Yesterday at 11pm the turnout stopped at 47.64%, down on the 63.05% of the previous session. The highest figure so far was recorded in the Sassari area, 55.45%, the lowest, 37.22%, in the metropolitan city of Cagliari, where Assemini is located, one of the two municipalities with more than 15 thousand inhabitants called to vote. In the town, the turnout was just 34.34%, against 50.25% in the previous electoral round. In Iglesias, on the other hand, 48.48 voted, a percentage more than 10 points lower than the 59.13% of the previous consultation. A dozen small municipalities in which there was only one list may have already elected the mayor, given that the quorum of 40% of the voters has been reached. They are Aglientu, Chiaramonti, Collinas, Furtei, Galtelli’, Jerzu, Irgoli,

Narbolia, Seui, Simala by Villaverde.