Municipal elections, the center-right coats

Ballots, 5 out of 7 cities in the center-right Al first round, therefore with a candidate who had exceeded 50% of the votes, Latina, Imperia, Sondrio, Treviso went to the centre-right, while Brescia and Teramo went to the centre-left. Seven cities ended up in the ballots, five of which were won by candidates from FdI, Lega and FI.

Pd still ko in Siena, Pisa and Massa The governing parties have again conquered the three former red strongholds of Tuscany: Pisa, Massa and Siena. In Pisa Michele Conti obtained the reconfirmation with about 52% of the votes, in Siena Fabio Nicoletta won with 52.15% and in Massa Francesco Persiani did the encore with 54.36%.

Ancona and Brindisi in the centre-right The centre-right wrested Ancona from the centre-left, the only regional capital to vote, where – after more than 30 years of centre-left administrations – Daniele Silvetti won with 51.73%. Victory of the FdI-Lega-FI candidate also in Brindisi, where Giuseppe Marchionna won with 53.99% over the Pd-M5s candidate Roberto Fusco.

Only Vicenza in the centre-left Only in Vicenza did the centre-left establish itself with Giacomo Possamai, who won on the wire with 50.54%, conquering a city historically governed by the right. The outgoing centre-right mayor, Francesco Rucco, has been defeated. The data, referring to all 111 sections, were disseminated in the headquarters of the Possamai committee with applause and shouts. “It was a battle to the last vote – commented Rucco – and we will form a responsible opposition”.

Meloni's exultation Giorgia Meloni rejoiced by posting a video on social media: "We have achieved good results and some victories that could be defined as historic, such as in Ancona, confirming the fact that there are no longer any strongholds. The centre-right – added the premier – wins these administrative elections and confirms his consensus among the Italians, his roots, his strength. I thank all the citizens who have chosen to place their trust in the center-right, rewarded for our good governance, our proposals and our concreteness". Dem leader Elly Schlein admits defeat.

Salvini: “There’s no denying it, an excellent Schlein effect” “No doubt about it: an excellent Schlein effect”, wrote the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, on Twitter, commenting on the outcome of the municipal elections. “Extraordinary results for the League and the center-right throughout Italy, with historic victories in Ancona – the only regional capital to vote, which has always been administered by the left – and Brindisi, triumph in Tuscany with the reconquest of Massa, Pisa and Siena, awaiting the results of the first round in Sicily in which we are very confident”.

Berlusconi: “Great satisfaction, good governance of the centre-right prevails” “The run-off round of the administrative elections brings great satisfaction to Forza Italia and the centre-right”. This is Silvio Berlusconi’s comment. “Let’s snatch from the left, for the first time in history, the municipality of Ancona, the only regional capital to vote. We conquer Brindisi and confirm ourselves in Catania, Massa, Pisa and Siena. The good governance of the centre-right prevails once again and strengthens the action we are leading to lead the nation. Good job to the newly elected mayors!”, underlines the FI leader.

In Sicily turnout at 56.39% In the 128 municipalities voting in Sicily, the turnout was 56.39%. Overall, 756,144 citizens voted out of the 1,340,983 eligible citizens. Even if it fails in the en plein, in Sicily the center-right wins the challenge with the progressive area, with the Pd not capitalizing on the Schlein effect and the M5s which also on the island now has to deal with the decline in consensus. despite Giuseppe Conte's commitment to the electoral campaign.

The center-right is rampant in Catania The majority that governs the country conquers Catania, where Enrico Trantino wins hands down against Maurizio Caserta (centre-left). In Syracuse, the coalition sends Ferdinando Messina to the ballot, who will have to contend with the outgoing Francesco Italia (Third pole) while only third is Renata Giunta, candidate of the progressives. In Ragusa, Giuseppe Cassì reconfirms for the civic, who – beating them by more than 40 points – is behind Riccardo Schininà (Pd), Giovanni Cultrera (centre-right) and Sergio Firrinceli (M5s).

Cateno De Luca takes Taormina In Trapani, with a percentage that slightly exceeds 42%, the outgoing Giacomo Tranchida is reconfirmed, supported by ten civic lists, some with candidates from the Democratic Party and the Lega, parties that have given up their symbol because they are split internally. Cateno De Luca is confirmed as an electoral star performer: having arrived behind Renato Schifani at the regional elections in Sicily last year, the leader of the South calls to the North who managed to get two parliamentarians elected to the Chamber and the Senate, he is the new mayor in Taormina.

In Sardinia turnout at 63.22% The definitive turnout in Sardinia is 63.22%, where the political laboratory that sees the Democratic Party allied with the 5 Star Movement does not break through in Assemini, one of the two Sardinian municipalities with more than 15 thousand inhabitants called to vote in this electoral round which it involves a total of 39 centres. In the town on the outskirts of Cagliari, where the former exponent of the pentastellato, Mario Puddu, today at the head of centrist lists, is ahead of his former comrades of the Movement who have veered to the left. Instead, the enlarged center-left who supported the outgoing Mauro Usai in the challenge for the highest seat in Iglesias, the other municipality with more than 15,000 inhabitants called to vote, is celebrating.