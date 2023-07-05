Muravera, disability on the beach must be kept at a distance (05/07/2023)

There are successful projects that are sometimes exploited by the municipal administrations to their own advantage. It can stay there. But the opposite also happens, namely that certain initiatives can be annoying in some way. It is the case of Inclusive beach Of Muravera, 70 kilometers from Cagliari. Last year the initiative of the association Mia’s house has met with great success, not only from people with disabilities (and their families) who have been able to enjoy the sea in conditions of absolute safetybut also by the elderly of the town of Sarrabus and even of many tourists who have stayed in that location in the summer. The platform, which was then set up with a huge umbrella to find shelter from the sun, had become a meeting point for many elderly people or people with walking problems, a more breezy and enjoyable place to socialize compared to certain squares in the town.

There were all the prerequisites for the experience to be repeated this year, especially since the concession from the Municipality has been renewed. Too bad that another point of the coast of San Giovannifar from the one chosen in 2022. «An ordinance of the Port Authority of Cagliari, for safety reasons, expressly forbids bathing establishments less than a hundred meters away from the rockswhere the Municipality would like us to place the platform of over 140 square meters», explains the president of Domu Mia, Ninni Santus. «We pointed this out right away, since we submitted the request in May: there was plenty of time to get organised, but we didn’t get an answer. And not even the Region is expressing itself on the matter. I would have understood if they had asked us to move to the opposite side, where the lifeguard station is. Instead they thought exactly the opposite, in defiance of all the provisions of the law ».

The beach of San Giovanni, animated by the volunteers of Domu Mia, has determined not only a positive social impact but also an important tourist and economic impact. To the point that many tour operators in Sarrabus, and beyond, have asked since last September to repeat the initiative. Furthermore, the population of Muravera has requested (and continues to do so these days) the association to start the activities of the inclusive beach. In short, everyone agrees and everyone is happy. But perhaps it is only appearance. «Someone probably feels annoyed to see people with disabilities next to able-bodied bathers and, above all, tourists. We have received a contribution from both the Foundation with the Southboth from Sardinia Foundation, as well as donations from people sensitive to this issue. Yet we are forced to stand at the stake, waiting for who knows what».

«We are obliged to keep the wooden platforms used last summer in the warehouse, which allow two wheelchairs to travel at the same time along a line that leads from the sea to the platform, equipped with tables, shadow points and two “job chairs” for people with disabilities at sea: one was donated to us by a beneficiary of the initiative, who lives in Villasalto, and the other was made available to us by Doctor Congiu, the Muravera pharmacist. The free sponsorship of the Municipality had led us to believe that we could count on support again this year to define the procedural process in charge of the regional councilorship of local authorities in certain and rapid times. Instead, they relegated us to a ghetto. So much for social inclusion so declaimed in words», that’s Santus.

Ninni Santus and his volunteers, strengthened by the support of the entire local community, are not giving up. “If there is no news in the next few days, on July 14 we will give life to a symbolic protest demonstration on the coast”, announces the president. «I know, the coincidence with the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille can suggest something heroic. Perhaps it will only be a good opportunity for the “awareness” of those called to administer public goods, in favor of the community and, in particular, of those who suffer from hardship conditions”.