Murder in Boccadifalco. This morning a 31-year-old man, Aleandro Guadagna, was shot dead on the street in via Mulino. The carabinieri of the provincial command are on the spot. According to preliminary information, it seems that the crime took place at the height of a dispute. The victim (in the picture) had a police record. The military would already be on the trail of the killer. (Article being updated).