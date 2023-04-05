The tragic story of the Vicentini family, discovered in L’Aquila on Friday 31 March, where a father killed his wife and two children and then took his own life, according to Uildm “cannot be hastily dismissed as a drama of disability”.

«The fact that his son Massimo had muscular dystrophy – writes the association in a note – neither adds nor detracts from the drama of the story itself. TOassociating disability with this tragedy is a gamble for us because we don’t have objective data to explain the reasons that led the father to make this gesture. It would be limiting to liquidate an episode of this kind in this way ».

“This tragedy touches us closely, not only because a person with a disability is involved. It affects us above all because an entire family was erased in one fell swoop: four active people, engaged in work, in a life of affection and relationships, are no longer here».

Among these there was also Massimo who had a neuromuscular disease, but who knew how to live his life to the fullest. «Graduated, sportsman, Massimo was a person involved and active in his community. And it doesn’t matter whether or not you have a wheelchair or a respirator».

Uilmd says she is deeply saddened by what has happened and clings to family and friends at this time.