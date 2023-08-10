Home » Murder in Mestre, found with the skull smashed in the lift: two people arrested
Murder in Mestre, found with the skull smashed in the lift: two people arrested

by admin
Murder in Mestre, found with the skull smashed in the lift: two people arrested

The body of the man with the smashed skull found killed in an apartment building in Mestre was discovered by the police inside the elevator of a residential building. The victim is a Venetian living in Mira (Venice) who died in the night between Wednesday and Thursday in an apartment building a few steps from the station.

No theft

Contrary to the version of the attempted theft that ended in tragedy, learned at first, it would therefore be a matter of a murder that perhaps arose after a quarrel between people who knew each other. According to reports, two young Moldovan men who live in the building where the attack took place were arrested by the police on charges of voluntary homicide. The firefighters also had to intervene together with the agents, because the lift car, probably due to the jolts, had remained blocked at the third floor.

