Murder in Milan, man killed at home with a stab wound
Murder in Milan, man killed at home with a stab wound

A blow behind the ear. Fatal. Murder Thursday evening in Milan, where a man was stabbed to death in an apartment in via Moretto da Brescia and then found in the street on the corner with viale Romagna.

The alarm went off shortly before midnight, when the man – a 29-year-old Algerian with a clean record – was rescued on the street in desperate conditions due to a very deep stab wound behind the ear. Brought to the Fatebenefratelli, he died soon after.

The carabinieri, following the traces of blood left on the street, identified the home of the alleged perpetrator of the attack, an Aler building in via Moretto da Brescia. The dispute would have started right inside the apartment, which then resulted in a crime: the victim received a fatal stab wound on the back of the neck. She then she would leave the house, managing to walk only a few meters before collapsing on the ground.

For the murder, a 44-year-old of Moroccan origins with precedents for crimes against the person and property was immediately arrested as a suspect in the crime, who was taken to the barracks to be heard by the prosecutor. At the moment no other measures have been taken against him, pending a more precise reconstruction of the facts. The scientific investigation section of the Milan provincial command also intervened on the spot for the findings. The investigations are entrusted to the carabinieri of the Milan Monforte company.


