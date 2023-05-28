Murder is being investigated in the case of Anica Panfile, a 31-year-old mother found dead in the Piave: breakthrough after the autopsy

The hypothesis of suicide for the 31-year-old mother found in the Piave river is excluded. the woman, Anica Panfile, era disappearance in the void and then found dead in the afternoon of May 21, in the province of Treviso. Circumstances had made one think of a extreme gesturebut the results ofautopsy leave no doubts: it was a homocide. The hypothesis being examined by the investigators is that of one lite degenerata in the assassination.









The story

Anica Panfile, mother of 4 childrenon 18 May she had left her workplace around 2 pm he had not returned homewhere he lived with his partner, in a council house in the Municipality of Spresian.

The woman had been to Arcade to collect the Cud from her former employer, Franco Battaggia, owner of a fish shop where Panfile she worked as a cookas reported by the Tribuna di Treviso.

Spresiano, in the province of Treviso, where the murder took place









The comrade had immediately filed a complaint, worried by his absence.

On Sunday May 21, a fisherman had found his body in the Piave river. According to the first external examination, there were no signs of violence on the body.





For this reason, initially, the hypothesis that it could have been was taken into consideration suicide.









The results of the autopsy

The autopsy, however, reversed the scenario. In fact, the typical signs of a have not been found drowning: in the lungs of the woman no water was foundwhile there are numerous injuries to the face and head.

The body does not present then some compatible fractures with a fall from above. Panfile would then have been carried into the river Already deadafter being killed perhaps with a series of head shots.





The prosecutor has opened a file for willful homicide charged to unknown persons, waiting to reconstruct the last hours of the woman’s life and put a face to the culprit of her death.









In the coming days, anyone who had contact with Anica Panfile before her death will be heard and analyzed camera images surveillance to reconstruct the movements of the last few hours.

A witness would have seen her around 4.30 pm on Thursday 18 May near the former workplace. It deals with the last testimony of Anica still alive.





Of the woman the cell phone is not foundwhich could prove crucial in clarifying the events.









The hypothesis of the dispute

According to the Tribuna di Treviso, a hypothesis that would be making its way among the investigators is of homicide following a quarrel.

Maybe someone who knew her, though not having planned the murderduring an argument he may have killed her in a rush.





The blows to the face and neck would have been inflicted violently with a blunt object, maybe a stick or crowbarwhich the killer may have grabbed in a moment of anger, at the height of a quarrel.









After killing her, he would hid the body. The investigators would also be investigating the presence of another personwhich may have helped the killer to carry the body into the river.

The killer may have approached the Piave by car as close as possible and then, by hand, with the help of someone else, would have thrown him into the water.







