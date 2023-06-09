Murder of Giulia Tramontano, the prosecutor: “Alessandro Impagnatiello can be free in 10 years”

The investigation into Alessandro Impagnatiello for the murder of Giulia Tramontano is nearing closure. The hypothesis that the Armani Bamboo barman had accomplices is now residual. Even if some doubts remain about the dynamics. The results of the autopsy, scheduled for tomorrow morning, will untie the last knots. But the video of him cleaning up the last few bloodstains may have come full circle. Meanwhile, however, Sebastiano Ardita, former councilor of the Superior Council of the Judiciary and deputy prosecutor in Catania, is sounding an alarm. Ardita claims that Giulia Tramontano’s killer could “leave prison after about ten years, as has happened to others”. And he will be able to immediately ask for a path of restorative justice. And this thanks to the Cartabia reform.

The reform and feminicide

Ardita speaks today in an interview with Everyday occurrence. The magistrate maintains in the conversation with Antonella Mascali that the prediction of ten years in prison is not far-fetched. «The reform provides that from the first act the suspect must be informed of the right to access restorative justice courses. Since restorative justice is a serious matter and would presuppose an elaboration of one’s own conduct, as well as the certainty of criminal responsibility, I believe it is unthinkable that immediately after the arrest these processes can be started, also out of respect for the victims of the crimes. It is offensive, as well as dangerous, that a suspect for sexual assault or murder can ask to meet the victim or relatives even before the trial », he began.

Pathways to restorative justice

He then explains: «If he is convicted and has extenuating circumstances for the confession or the benefit for the path of restorative justice, between early release and alternative measures or conditional release, he could be released from prison after about ten years. As has already happened to others ». And the judge also takes issue with another contested feature of the reform of the former minister Cartabia: «In most cases, the possibility of prosecuting a lawsuit will be to the detriment of the weakest among the victims of the crimes. The threat and violence could also serve to discourage the testimony or denunciation of ordinary citizens”.

The autopsy examination

Meanwhile, the autopsy examination on Giulia’s body will serve to ascertain whether she was really attacked from behind as the prosecutor hypothesizes. The autopsy will also say whether she was shot in her belly and what the nature of the cuts found on her body are. The barman told the magistrate that Tramontano had obtained them involuntarily. It is now speculated that they were caused by a desperate attempt at defense. It will also be necessary to establish the time of Thiago’s death to dispute the other crime, that of forced termination of pregnancy. There will also be insights into the rat poison found in Impagnatiello’s backpack. That in the previous days he had researched the effects on humans on the internet.

Premeditation

The prosecutor’s office is still trying to contest premeditation against Impagnetiello. Which has not so far been recognized as an aggravating factor by the judge of preliminary investigations together with that on cruelty. The doctors appointed by the magistrates will also try to establish the exact day on which the 30-year-old, now in his cell, got rid of the body. Using a trolley to transport it. On which the investigators found traces of blood. Impagnetiello would have bought it on May 30th. Meanwhile, the investigations continue with the analysis of the images from the cameras, with the hearing of witnesses – the Italian-English girl with whom Impagnatiello had a parallel relationship should also be heard – the search for Giulia’s cell phone and other activities. In addition, on June 15th, unrepeatable investigations will take place on three computers and a tablet seized in the couple’s apartment.

The Penal Chamber of Milan

Yesterday the Criminal Chamber of Milan with a document challenged “the modalities and contents of the press conference” of the last few days in the Public Prosecutor’s Office on the arrest of Impagnatiello. Which would be “antithetical to the spirit” of the Cartabia law on the presumption of innocence. And, more generally, “in contrast with the need to avoid conditioning the judges called to evaluate the correctness, in all respects, of the accusatory reconstruction”. The lawyers also contested the “spectacularisation of the investigations” by the media which “devote the front pages and prime time television broadcasts to the affair on a daily basis”.

