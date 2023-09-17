Murder on the Navigli in Milan, there is a super witness. The appeal of Yuri Urizio’s aunt: tell me the truth

The person who could explain how a murder occurred in the heart of Milan’s nightlife is a Ukrainian girl who is sitting a hundred meters from the site of last Wednesday’s attack. It’s 11.30pm the other night. And the woman is sitting on the steps of a tobacconist’s bar, also in Viale Gorizia. Her face is hidden by the visor of a hat, two canvas shopping bags placed within easy reach. In front of her she has the Flying Crews – who will then take her to the police station – while all around her the nightlife continues to flow as it does every evening. In the long run, however, that small group can only awaken someone’s curiosity. That’s how the rumor goes: “It’s her, it’s her, it’s the Ukrainian girl.”

The one who brought it up was the 28-year-old Tunisian, Bilel Cubaa, arrested immediately after the attack on the 23-year-old Yuri Urizio. In the area, some vigilantes who keep watch in front of the tourist-catching clubs remember Bilel. In the past he would have caused problems several times: revved up and aggressive, on some occasions he had been violently removed. It is he, who has just been arrested, who justifies himself, claiming that he acted because the victim “took money” from the Ukrainian homeless woman. A version that investigators are verifying, but which does not convince the young waiter’s family at all. «My nephew has always been a wonderful boy, polite, good – his aunt, Grazia Nucera, remembers him in tears -. Yuri has never argued with anyone, and above all he has never bothered any girl. He was a very shy and closed boy. Look, nothing is true, there is something here that still needs to be understood. But how do you kill a 23 year old boy? What made a 28 year old man strangle and strangle my nephew? For me, there are no explanations, because he didn’t do anything.”

After the young man’s death on Saturday in hospital, when the doctors “detached” him from the machines that were keeping him alive, taking away even his mother’s last hopes, the accusation against the asylum seeker became voluntary homicide. For the investigations of the general prevention office staff, coordinated by the prosecutor Luca Poniz, what the girl says could be useful in reconstructing the exact dynamics, given that the tilting camera that monitors that area overlooking the Darsena has filmed the attacker and the woman talking (at 3.51), and then, after a cut, the woman walks away “with a calm step” while the victim and attacker were already entwined on the ground (at 3.52).

Even the witness who attracted the attention of the officers only witnessed the last moments of those seven very long minutes of fatal grip on Yuri’s neck. «I saw that there was a person under Yuri, and that he was strangling him – says Jacopo Pietrobelli -. I shouted: “Leave him, you’re killing him, stop, he’s fainting”. Yuri could no longer breathe. I intervened to separate them, but Yuri was already unconscious.” Jacopo stops the passing patrol. “We tried to give him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation as best we could.” There is also another passerby to lend a hand in an attempt to save the boy. It’s Kevin Galeano Vargas. He has a qualification in first aid techniques: «He was leaving, I tried to keep him alive», he explains. «I covered the wound on his neck with my hand, from which he was losing a lot of blood. Then I resuscitated him for 10-15 minutes, until 118 arrived.” Now, after the news of Yuri’s death, Jacopo can’t rest: «Maybe I could have done more… I don’t know… I’m still shocked: he was a boy, he could have been my brother, a friend».