The Court of Assizes of Appeal of Perugia confirmed the life sentence for Innocent Oseghalethe man of Nigerian origin already sentenced to the maximum sentence for the murder of Pamela Mastropietro, the eighteen year old killed in Macerata on January 30, 2018. The request had come from the prosecutor’s office of the Umbrian capital. The defendant was not present in the courtroom at the time of the sentence, while the parents of the young victim were there. On 25 January the trial of I call twice before the Court of Assizes of Appeal. Oseghale has already been sentenced to life imprisonment for having killed and dismembered the young Pamela Mastropietro in January 2018 in Macerata. The bis trial, currently underway, concerns only the crime of sexual violence. Today in the courtroom, during his indictment, the deputy prosecutor of Perugia Paolo Barlucchi made the proposal. “There was sexual violence in that house and during that sexual violence Pamela was killed,” the magistrate underlined during his indictment. They were heard behind closed doors two witnesses. These are the two men with whom Pamela had relations after leaving the community and shortly before being killed.

The accusation

Barlucchi then wanted to deny some hypotheses circulating about the victim, specifying that «Pamela was not a prostitute». “There is a truth in her life, which is psychic suffering, suffering in family relationships, the suffering that heroin addiction gives you – added Barlucchi-. No moral judgment on Pamela but understanding, affection and a cold and lucid assessment of what the cards and the facts say». And again: «Pamela used her body because she didn’t know what else to do. She was alone, she was hungry, she had escaped in the morning, she was at an extreme, she didn’t know where to go, she was in heroin withdrawal». According to the prosecutor of Perugia, Oseghale “kept on a leash” Pamela Mastropietro thanks to the sale of heroin. “Oseghale thought he was dealing with a lost addict and instead found a girl who only gave her body out of necessity – added Barlucchi-. I have no doubt that there was one sexual assault and that there was an opposition from Pamela who did not imagine meeting a brutal murder”.

Cover photo: ANSA/ANGELA ROTINI | Innocent Oseghale, during the bis appeal for the accusation of rape in the court of Perugia (January 25, 2023)

