Murder Trial Against Jhonier Leal Postponed Again Due to Lawyer’s Absence

Title: Colombian Stylist Murder Case Delayed as Defense Lawyer Cites Health Condition

Date: July 5, 2021

The highly anticipated oral trial hearing for Jhonier Leal, who stands accused of the brutal murder of his brother, renowned Colombian stylist Mauricio Leal, and their mother Marleny Hernández, was once again postponed. The trial was originally scheduled for Wednesday morning, July 5.

Despite Jhonier Leal’s presence at Judge 55’s office in Bogotá, the court announced that the defendant’s defense counsel was absent from the premises. Defense lawyer Ana Julieth Velásquez informed the court of her absence due to medical problems through an email sent at 4:30 am on the same day. She attached a certificate of hospitalization issued by Cobos clinic, explaining that she was under observation for health conditions, making it impossible for her to attend the procedure.

The prosecution, led by Mario Burgos, expressed disappointment and requested the judge to verify the lawyer’s health immediately. The prosecutor raised concerns over a potential case delay and highlighted the efforts made by the Prosecutor’s Office to secure the appearance of witnesses.

Additionally, the prosecution requested permission from the court to send a team from Legal Medicine to investigate the doctor responsible for treating and certifying Ana Julieth Velásquez’s hospitalization at Los Cobos clinic.

Referring to past cases, Mario Burgos emphasized the potential tactic of avoiding an oral trial by the defense, citing the Sergio Urrego case as an example. He pledged to issue an order for the judicial police to interview the doctor and certify the lawyer’s state of health. The Attorney General’s Office supported this request, stating that the provided medical excuse lacked details and constituted a drain on the justice system.

When questioned about his knowledge of the defense’s health situation, Jhonier Leal expressed his unawareness until that morning. He acknowledged that the lawyer had experienced health problems not only on that day but also in the preceding days.

After thorough consideration of all parties’ arguments, the trial judge refrained from issuing a verification order, opting to start from the principle of good faith given the medical certification provided by the defense. The judge also emphasized her independence from decisions made by the prosecuting entity regarding potential inspections of the defense lawyer.

The fate of the scheduled meetings on July 6 and 7 remains uncertain, contingent on the lawyer’s health condition. The court promptly requested the medical history to assess the situation.

As the case progresses, the delay continues to frustrate those involved in the pursuit of justice for the brutal murders of Mauricio Leal and Marleny Hernández, heightening the urgency for the trial to proceed as planned.

