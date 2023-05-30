Muscle tension: the causes and possible solutions

Do you often suffer from muscle tension and don’t know how to do it? Let us find out the reason behind this issue.

The muscle tension is a condition characterized by painful contractures and soreness of the muscles, usually accompanied by spasms and soft tissue stiffness. It is a common form of musculoskeletal pain, which can depend on numerous causes and factors.

There are different situations that cause discomfort in different parts of the body, especially in the back and neck. If left untreated, these problems can last for a long time and even worsen, interfering with everyday life.

Understanding and managing muscle tension: the causes

Muscle tension is often due to a functional overload of musclescaused for example by the intake of incorrect postures repeated over time, such as maintaining the same position while sitting or standing can lead to the development of contractures. Also incorrect movementslifting excessive weights, strenuous and prolonged exercise can contribute to muscle tension.

A fundamental role in all of this is due to proprioception. It is the ability of the body to perceive the position of its parts in space. It depends on sensory receptors located in joints and tendons, such as the Pacinian and Ruffini corpuscles, which detect the stretching of muscles and tendons during movement. THE main receptors however it is the eyes, the vestibular system, the temporomandibular joint and the feet.

To explain us with particular attention to what is due to this problem as the receptors intervene and are associated with muscle tension, he thinks about it @fabiophotonic in a video directly from Tik Tok. In this short video, the expert talks about how they are supplied to the brain thanks to proprioception constant information on positions and movements related to various parts of the body.

A good proprioceptive system is essential for the motor and postural control, but can be compromised by damage to the receptors or their nerve pathways. And therefore in these cases disturbances of proprioception can lead to coordination and balance difficulties, as well as causing strong localized tension precisely at the muscle level, such as for example in the cervical and lumbar tract, or on the back and pelvis.

To be able to understand which are the receptors that cause this problem, @fabiophotonic tells us about a test that is able to identify all interference at the receptor level of our body, which is called Neuropostural Toapatch. In this way it will therefore be possible to be able to solve the problem and get back to feeling better, without feeling more stiffness or pain.