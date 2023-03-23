Reducing the frequency of specialist visits and check-ups, saving the stress of travel and reducing healthcare costs, for the benefit of everyone, patients and the healthcare system. This is the promise of a small sensor designed to measure muscle atrophy, a condition that can be associated with aging or immobility (think following an accident, for example), but also with various neuromuscular and neurodegenerative pathologies most notably spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The device, developed by a group of Ohio State University researchers, is meant to be worn in a similar way to the cuff you use to measure blood pressure. Put to the test, the results have been encouraging, even if we are still far from their clinical application. The details were published are IEEE Transactions on Biomedical Engineering.

Sma drug works after 4 years by Dario Rubino

March 22, 2023



What is meant by muscle atrophy

In the presence of muscle atrophy, muscle volume and tone tend to progressively decrease, culminating, in the most severe cases, in paralysis. A device that allows patients to monitor their condition directly from home would be a turning point both from an economic point of view and in terms of time saved to go to visits or to carry out control tests. Last but not least, however, muscle atrophy is also one of the effects of the astronauts’ permanence in space in microgravity conditions. This is why NASA also financed the research, interested in understanding how to monitor the health of astronauts in orbit.

The “stretchable” sensor

The main difficulty in developing a device that can be worn, the authors of the study report, is that of making it “stretchable”, i.e. capable of following the changes in the volume of the limb and therefore of the muscle we want to monitor. In fact, the sensor includes electronic parts that cannot be stretched or shortened per se, such as the wires that conduct the signal (e-threads) and which allow you to make measurements. After various attempts, this property was obtained by following a “zig-zag” scheme for applying the e-threads to the fabric that makes up the device. This allows him to stretch and flex and thus also to adapt to different parts of the body or to different parts of the same limb.

According to their study, the researchers validated their device on a medium-sized calf model: the results show that the sensor system inside is able to measure a loss of muscle volume up to about 50%. , with a rather high resolution, among other things, which makes it possible to detect and monitor even relatively small variations. “Ideally – explains Allyanna Rice, who led the study and is a researcher at Ohio State University – our proposed sensor could be used by healthcare professionals to more personally implement treatment plans for patients and to reduce burdens on patients themselves ”.

There is no more time: update newborn screenings as soon as possible by Simone Valesini

February 14, 2023



Future perspectives

The works, we said, are still in progress and it will still take some time to make the device actually usable as a diagnostic or monitoring tool. However, the researchers are already thinking about the new technological aspects to be implemented: first of all, connecting the device to a mobile app, perhaps capable of sending the monitoring parameters directly to the specialist with whom the patient is being treated. Maybe even from space.