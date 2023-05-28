Musetti beats Ymer, ahead also Sonego, Arnaldi, Giorgi and Errani-breaking latest news

Maybe it won’t always be like this, but Italian tennis Sunday at Roland Garros is one to remember. Five blues, three men and two women, all in the second round. Matteo Arnaldi, Lorenzo Musetti and Lorenzo Sonego, in strict chronological order for men; Camila Giorgi and Sara Errani in the feminine.

The first smile of Roland Garros 2023 for Italian tennis came from a boy who had never played a main draw match in a Grand Slam tournament before today. Matthew Arnaldihowever, after overcoming the emotion of the first time, he took control of the match against the Colombian Daniel Galanleaving him just five games between the second and fourth sets. It ended 2-6 6-3 6-0 6-2 for the 22-year-old from Sanremowho had left an excellent impression at the Internationals (and before that in Madrid): seven break points transformed out of the 11 he had after the difficulties in starting and qualifying for the second round, where he will find one between the American Nakashima and the Canadian Shapovalov, with a prospect in the third round of meeting Alcaraz, who tomorrow will open his tournament against another young blue, the qualified Flavio Cobolli.

Two other Italians also did well, one in the men’s and one in the women’s draw. In three sets (7-5 ​​6-2 6-4), Lorenzo Musetti closed the case Michael Ymer, the Swedish player who in Lyon was disqualified in the match against Fils for breaking a racket on the referee’s chair. If in the first set the service was missed five times (and Musetti was also down 4-2), the blue went better in the other two. After an interminable first game of the second set, Lorenzo took the break to zero in the fifth game, scoring another one in the seventh and taking two sets to zero at the first opportunity. Fifth decisive game for the break also in the third set for Musetti who, also supported by the various Italians present in Paris, detach the ticket for the second round where one of the Russian Shevchenko awaits (which made Sinner suffer in Rome)and the German Otte. Victory “away”, however, for Camila Giorgiwho defeated Frenchwoman Alizé Cornet 6-3 6-4 and will now face Collins and Pegula, the latter seeded third in the draw. See also Vito Bugliarello was 35 years old

To complete an extraordinary en plein for Italian tennis — five wins out of five on this first day in Paris — also the successes of Lorenzo Sonego and Sarah You wander. The Turinese liquidated in four sets (6-4 3-6 6-3 6-3) the American Shelton (now he finds the French Humbert), while Errani had the upper hand in the women’s draw 3-6 6-4 6- 2 the Swiss Jill Teichmann (in the second round the Romanian Begu). Not a bad start at all.