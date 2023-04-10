The mushroom, with anticancer properties, which has been used in Chinese medicine for centuries, appears to help treat patients with cancer.

Researchers at the University of Oxford have found a way to increase the potency of an anticancer compound derived from this mushroom up to 40 times.

The cordycepin, one chemical substance found in Cordyceps mushrooms (originating in the Himalayan region), it can kill cancer cells and slow the growth of tumors.

The mushroom was first recorded under the name of Ben-Cao-Bei-Yao in 1694 and is usually called “Dong-chong-xiao-cao” in China. There are more than 400 species of Cordyceps, but C. sinensis and C. militaris, the most studied types, are the best known.

Both species are rich in cordycepin, which has important bioactive properties.

A 2018 study by Chinese researchers found that cordycepin, a derivative of adenosine (a signaling molecule that acts on various cell types), regulates the tumor microenvironment by suppressing pathways related to metastasis.

However, cordycinia is broken down too quickly once it enters the bloodstream, so that only a small amount reaches the tumors.

Using new technology, researchers at the University of Oxford have teamed up with biopharmaceutical company NuCana to develop a chemotherapy drug that can bypass the resistance mechanisms that break down cancer metabolites.

This innovative technology, called ProTide, links chemical groups to nucleoside analogues, such as cordycepsin, which are only metabolized once they reach the patient’s cancer cells.

He NUC-7738and new chemotherapy drug derived from mushrooms dell’Himalaya, it is up to 40 times more potent in killing cancer cells compared to the original compound.

Researchers have begun testing a new drug, NUC-7738, on patients with advanced or metastatic cancers. Early results suggest that the drug is well tolerated and may be effective against cancer cells.

The researchers concluded that: Our study provides evidence that NUC-7738 can overcome cellular resistance mechanisms and supports its further clinical evaluation as a novel cancer treatment within the growing pantheon of anticancer ProTides.