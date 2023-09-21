Mushrooms and cancer, scientists have been saying it for years I This is better than any superfood

Mushrooms against cancer – Laterradelgusto.it

Mushrooms are the real superfood of the moment. Scientists tell us that they are useful for cancer prevention.

Too often we talk about mushrooms in a negative way. Or rather, it is recommended to pay attention to the consumption of mushrooms, above all it is stated that it is it is better to avoid eating mushrooms that have been collected independently and it is advisable to opt for those that can be purchased from reliable retailers.

What unfortunately is not said too often is that mushrooms, if consumed in the right quantity, can also be beneficial. Obviously we reiterate that we are talking about correct consumption within a healthy and varied diet.

A food rich in calcium, manganese, selenium and iron, mushrooms also contain some B vitamins which help our body produce a greater quantity of blood. Also excellent for the nervous system and promote correct blood oxygenation.

It seems clear that eating mushrooms offers multiple benefits, this awareness has pushed experts to conduct numerous studies on these foods, allowing them to collect data on the ability of mushrooms to strengthen the immune system, limit the presence of cholesterol in the blood and therefore prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Mushrooms against tumors

One study in particular is very interesting and highlights how mushrooms are able to help the body prevent the formation of cancer cells. The results obtained from the research speak clearly, it seems that consuming 20 g of mushrooms a day reduces the possibility of developing some forms of cancer by 45%..

This would be possible due to the particular composition of mushrooms, which within them have an extremely effective molecule for the prevention of tumors.

The specifics of the study

Inside the mushrooms there would beergothioneine a powerful antioxidant capable of protecting the body’s cells. Antioxidants are able to prevent oxidative stress which is the primary reason for the onset of cancer. Japanese mushrooms such as Shiitake contain a greater quantity of ergothioneine than our mushrooms.

The most preventable cancer is breast cancer. The studies speak clearly on the matter and highlight how mushrooms are actually truly effective in preventing even quite aggressive tumors.

