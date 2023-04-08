A new alarm has been issued for a fungus that can cause disease in humans. Let’s find out what are the symptoms to report immediately to the doctor.

A new situation e unpublished which had not happened before and which now represents a new element of danger to human health. After the discovery of various diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans, there is also the problem of those that come from the plant world.

Thus a fugue would be able to determine the onset of one pathology in men, to the point of becoming lethal for organisms.

Dangerous mushrooms for men: first case in the world

The disease deriving from the fungus and capable of infecting humans has been traced and studied for the first time, it is the Chondrostereus purple. This fungus is famous for infecting plants with the disease called “silver leaf” or lead sickness. However, the serious problem is that it seems to be able to infect humans too.

There were no previous signs of a possible human contagion and therefore the literature is totally devoid of it, however a man in India was affected by this basidomicete. The 61-year-old man hasn’t even been in direct contact with the fungus, so much so that doctors initially struggled to figure out how he got the disease. Tests were unable to identify the type of bacteria and only after a series of combined tests were they able to trace an abscess that had arisen in the trachea. Going to sequence the infection with the DNA test it was possible to understand the culprit or the Chondrostereus purple.

Where is the mushroom

The news has left the world of medicine stunned, this is the first clinical case recorded and described by doctors Calcutta. Symptoms reported included cough, hoarse voice, sore throat, something that sounded like a cold. The man was treated with an antifungal for 2 months and eventually the infection was completely cured. The problem is what this news now entails. The fungus not only affects plants but also humans, it is found in particular on peach trees, roses, rhododendrons and many species of ornamental plants and therefore in spring it can be a problem. In particular, it seems that it is very easy to trace it in pruned plants and in any case in very acidic soils.

It was not possible to understand how the man had taken the mushroom because in fact he hadn’t eaten anything strange, so it is not yet clear how the infection and there are no specific guidelines to avoid it.