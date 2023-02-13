news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, FEBRUARY 12 – David Jolicoeur, a member of the hip hop trio De La Soul, also known by his stage name ‘Trugoy the Dove’, has died at the age of 54. The American media report it.



The trade magazine AllHipHop was the first to publish the news, later confirmed by Rolling Stone and Pitchfork. The causes of Jolicoeur’s death remain unknown at this time. Trugoy had spoken publicly about his heart failure issues in recent years and said it prevented him from touring with fellow trio members Posdnuos and Maseo.



The hip hop group, forerunner of its genre, was formed in 1988 in Amityville, Long Island. They are known for their eclectic sampling, their use of puns and especially their influence within the alternative hip hop scene, especially the rise of jazz rap.



