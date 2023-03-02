Yesterday I was at the 16th “plug & play” in Dachau. The festival featured 11 bands, each playing 1111 seconds. A funny idea that brought together different styles of music – from Bavarian to a cappella to rock and everything mixed – and just as different people. Behind it all is a lot of commitment and individual work by those involved, a lot to hear for little money. Admission was €7.77. I don’t know what happened to all the change cents, but the Volksbank-Raiffeisenbank Dachau was among the supporters and may have taken on the disposal. With a raffle was also the German bone marrow donation DKMS supports. An all-round good thing – and a colourful, cheerful antithesis to war and misery. The 111th will definitely be a world event.

I would have liked to write more about this, but the post has a limit of 1111 characters (including spaces). For more impressions, therefore, click on one Concert report of the SZ referred. The message there that there were 550 guests is wrong, I’m sure there were 555.