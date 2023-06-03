«Music is sexist, discography dominated by men»- breaking latest news

Imaginative and experimental, theatrical and playful. For thirty years BjÃ¶rk’s music has been creating new worlds, enveloping in her voice which is both powerful and child. Con lo show Â«CornucopiaÂ», which follows the release of the last album “Digger” and will stop on 12 September in Milan and 23 in Bologna, the 57-year-old Icelandic artist raises the bar once again, uniting sounds, images and technology at the highest levels.

What was your idea when you created this show?

Â«I did the ‘Biophilia’ tour with the stage at the center, dethroning the musicians. Then I made “Vulnicura” with a virtual reality version, as a solitary work about a heartbreak. And in a certain way “Cornucopia” is a continuation of all this. I have worked a lot with the surround sound, bringing it on stage and making it “theatrical”. So in short “Cornucopia” is digital theater for the 21st century».

Can there be emotion in digital?

‘When it comes to what comes from the heart, there is no difference between digital or analog. If a musician has put feelings into his work, then there are emotions».

How important are visuals in your music?

â€˜I have the impression that for many people the eyes are more trained than the ears. So if a musician creates a visual extension of his work, he can become a shortcut that leads to the songs. I seem to have slowly gotten better at making the visuals represent my music and have the most natural connection possible with that. It's not separate from the songs, but it creates more synaesthesia."

Is artificial intelligence a threat to artists or do you see its potential?

â€˜I think like most tools, itâ€™s not the tool itself thatâ€™s evil, itâ€™s what you do with it. And every time humans invent something new they are faced with the morality of how it can be used, for good or for ill. And there is no black or white in trying to give an answer. Whether it’s using fire, the phone, the internet or artificial intelligence, there’s always the same dilemma: it’s not the tool, it’s what you make of it.”

A video of Greta Thunberg also appears on your show: what do you think of her generation of activists?

â€˜I think itâ€™s amazing!!! But we all need to join her and do more.”

Are you optimistic about the future of the Earth?

â€˜Yes, he doesnâ€™t need us. She will be fine.’

His latest records are quite experimental. Isn’t he afraid that some of his audience might find them too difficult?

â€˜No, not really. I think all my albums are equally experimental and non-experimental».

When it started, the music industry was very different. Today, between streaming and social networks, does it seem simpler or more complicated for artists?

'First of all I think streaming services should pay musicians more, that's for sure. I think that with the internet today some things are more complicated and others simpler. I used to have to fly from country to country to do interviews and it was exhausting, now you can do almost everything online. It's also liberating to be able to have a voice on your social accounts without having to translate it through journalists or other media. But it can also be extremely overwhelming for a young person.'

She has spoken out in the past about sexism in the music business. Has he seen any improvements?

“Yes, but there is still a long way to go.”

Is there any advice you would give to young female artists?

â€˜It seems to me that the girls are so well informed that they donâ€™t need my help. When I was 20 there were no computers, now you can do everything from home. This was truly groundbreaking ed empowering for the feminist movement: there is no longer any need to necessarily go to the studio, as in the seventies, unfortunately often quite sexist place, nor to have to translate all your ideas through a team of male technicians and assistants trying not to become an object. I feel very lucky to be part of a generation that has found a way out of all this. I can’t wait to hear all the new music written by women!”