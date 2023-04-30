Mussolini’s death, the surprise speech of the Duce’s great-granddaughter at the procession: here’s what she said

Predappio, 30 April 2023 – About a hundred people traveled the road which from Predappio it leads to San Cassianohamlet in whose cemetery Benito Mussolini is buried. Fewer black shirts than usual in the gathering commemorating the death of the Duce 78 years ago. The organizers bind today’s issues to the calendar, with the bridges of April 25 and May 1. And they swear the flow to the crypt was continuous: “Three hundred signatures, in the visitor’s bookon 25 April”. In short, many would have come to Predappio on dates other than the official event.

It was the first time without the historic organizer of the last ten years, Mirco Santarelli, from Faenza and exponent of the Arditi, who left his office to cinternal upset to the movement a few weeks ago. Leading the procession Angela Di Marcello, first woman to do so.

The procession, however, has maintained many of the characteristics of the previous years: great silence, no folkloric garments of the Ventennio like the feze no roman greetings. Instead, they had been numerous in the previous gathering, the one that commemorated the hundredth anniversary of the march on Rome.

Surprise, contrary to what was announced, upon arrival at the cemetery a short speech was held: was Ursula Mussolini, flanked by her sister Vittoria, to greet the demonstrators. Ursula is great-grandson of the leader (her grandfather was Vittorio, Benito’s eldest son) and so far she had been involved exclusively in keeping the crypt open.

He did not participate in the procession, waiting for it directly in San Cassiano, and delegating the organization to a trusted person. In his brief speech, a nod to the violence of the immediate post-war period (“to the victims of when the guns should have been silent”). He asked those present, as is now a tradition, to bring hand to heart instead of reaching out: everyone listened to her. Then, with composure, the protesters queued up to visit the grave of Benito Mussolini.

Di Marcello: “The procession even with the rain”

Angela DiMarcello, responsible for the group of volunteers who have been serving the Mussolini crypt for two years, on behalf of the sisters Orsola and Vittoria, great-grandchildren of Benito, he had previously said that the procession would also take place in bad weather.

Di Marcello personally asked the police headquarters for permission to hold the demonstration. As a direct leader, she led the procession and is the first woman to do so. “We will have a security service of about twenty volunteers in the procession and a dozen in the crypt”, she explains. Arriving in the square in front of the cemetery, the development of the demonstration “will also depend on the weather. We will decide at the moment. It will certainly only be a moment of prayer, as is appropriate to the anniversary we rememberi.e. the killing of Mussolini”.

Then he specifies: “We will certainly ask the participants to respond to the ‘present’ not with Roman greetings, but by bringing their right hand to their heart”. The sisters Orsola and Vittoria will not participate. Nor will speeches be held, as was the case in the past. In this regard, the manager explains: “In Predappio and the cemetery there is no politics and even less rallies, but history is respected which, in this case, recalls the day of the killing of Mussolini. Anyone who wants to play politics shouldn’t come to the procession or to the cemetery. People come here to remember and pray”. Speaking of prayer, this morning at 9 at Villa Carpena Father Giulio Tam will celebrate a mass in the Tridentine rite, “but he will not participate in the procession, much less lead it again” (as happened before 2015) , explains Di Marcello, who is also Father Tam’s secretary.

After the recent resignation of Mirco Santarelli, as head of the procession, on behalf of the Associazione Arditi d’Italia section of Ravenna, many wonder who will take charge of the three Mussolini demonstrations in Predappio. Will they be the sisters Orsola and Vittoria Mussolini, as responsible and guardians of the crypt? Or will it be Angela Di Marcello, head of the group of volunteers? For now, the latter explains that she is very busy “for volunteering, because I believe that Mussolini has also done many good things for our nation”.