Home Health “Must not leave health policy to Google or Apple!”
Health

“Must not leave health policy to Google or Apple!”

by admin

Improved access to medical services for those with statutory health insurance will also be discussed at the Doctors’ Day. The difficulties in finding a doctor are not perceived problems, says Jens Spahn. The minister is committed to ensuring that those with statutory health insurance get appointments with their family doctor or specialist more quickly. To this end, the minimum consultation hours for resident doctors are to be increased from 20 to 25 and the appointment service points are to be expanded. According to Spahn, doctors who accept patients more quickly should not be penalized as well, but should of course be well compensated for it.

The German Doctors’ Day will deal with health, professional and socio-political issues until Friday. In addition to the ban on remote treatment, the agenda also includes the amendment to the (model) further training regulations and the fee schedule for doctors and the care of mentally ill people.

See also  "What I did to Clinton is because I had mental health problems" - Libero Quotidiano

You may also like

Planting roses under: 11 fabulous rose companions

«The West has crossed every red line, aiming...

Bake and cook with cream cheese | >...

Britain’s Dorset oil spill declared ‘major emergency’

CGTN: How China is delivering on its promise...

Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham: consensual resolution – breaking...

How Mussolini invented (also) populism: the VIII Biennale...

The cherry blossom in Japan: a symbol of...

Euro 2024: Malta-Italy 0-2. Three points and a...

«The risk is not the atomic bomb, but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy