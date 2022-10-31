Home Health “Must open them.” The detail, Schillaci caught so – Libero Quotidiano
Health

“Must open them.” The detail, Schillaci caught so – Libero Quotidiano

“The Minister of Health he must open his eyesi “, writes ironically Nicola Porro in a post published on his profile Twitter, “means in a press conference”. And actually, Orazio Schillaciwho took over from Roberto Speranza at the head of the Ministry of Health, spoke almost all the time with his eyes closed.

Having said that, however, the new minister has already given one turning point to the management of the pandemic. “Public health is not an ideological and bureaucratic problem but you need to have a serene and scientific approach“And first of all it was decided to bring forward the end of the vaccination obligation to November 1st for health workers “because the epidemiological picture has changed compared to when the measure was taken. Today the impact on hospitals continues to be limited, there is a decrease in cases of contagion and also a stabilization of the rate occupancy of beds in medical areas and intensive care “.

Not only. “To this is added the problem of the serious shortage of medical and health personnel in our hospitals”, explains Schillaci, “which derives from obviously wrong programming in the last 10 years, with the use of non-EU doctors and token-operated doctors who receive salaries of 2 to 5 times the usual rate. And so we believe that putting these doctors and operators back to work in the structures serves to counteract their shortage in the area “.

However, it remains mandatory the use of masks in hospitals and RSAs.

