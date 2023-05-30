must wait 6 months for an MRI

“In addition to my many health problems, I have had back pain for months that doesn’t allow me to walk or sit up.” Thus begins the story of Dolores, a 70-year-old woman originally from Crescentino, in the province of Vercelli, but residing in Chivasso in the Turin area. She has been widowed for some years, she also suffers from a condition of disability, since those terrible back pains stuck her in bed. Her daughter takes care of her.

In March, the family doctor prescribes one lumbar medical resonanceto identify the causes and possible remedies for the problem.

But after two months, he still hasn’t had a chance to take the X-ray exam. And she’ll have to wait another four for that to happen.

The endless wait

The reason for this long ordeal? She tells it herself to the local newspaper Prima Chivasso: «Given my many pathologies, I need to make it open. In the traditional machine, I would not be able to carry out the exam», explains Dolores. But when she calls the Chivasso hospital to book her visit, they tell her that she can only support her indoors. «How is it possible that a hospital with an immense catchment area does not have the necessary equipment? Absurd”.

All that remains is to go to another hospital. Through the Cup of the Piedmont Region, try to explore the possibility in any other structure in Turin and its province: nothing to do, the places are already full. The only one available is found in a hospital in the province of Alessandria, a Casale Monferratoabout an hour’s drive from Chivasso. The appointment, however, is set for September.

Anger

“But do we realize? I have to wait six months to carry out this examination with the national health system. It’s shameful, especially when they tell me that if I want to shorten the time I can do the MRI privately, therefore for a fee. So yes, there’s room right away. I find it unfair to people who don’t have the ability to pay for an exam like this. It costs hundreds of euros, but how can I meet these costs with my pension? – comments the 70-year-old with great bitterness – Without this test, no doctor will ever be able to diagnose me and prescribe me an effective drug, so that I can walk and sit again”.