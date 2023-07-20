Mutated feline coronavirus? Thousands of dead animals in Cyprus

Excitement on the “Island of Cats”: Cyprus reports a dramatic increase in deaths from Feline Infectious Peritonitis. Tens of thousands of cats have died since the beginning of the year, according to reports.

Feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) – that’s behind the disease

According to ” MSD Animal Health “, feline infectious peritonitis (FIP, also contagious peritonitis) is an infectious disease in cats that is often fatal. The viruses responsible are caused by a mutation of harmless corona viruses (FCov) that are widespread in cats. These are not related to Covid-19.

FCoV can cause a harmless transient intestinal infection that is usually completely without clinical symptoms. In very rare cases, however, it can lead to FIP. White blood cells become infected, causing the virus to spread throughout the cat’s body and triggering an often fatal inflammatory response in the abdomen, kidneys and brain.

The exact reasons for this mutation have not yet been fully elucidated. Stress and many cats that live together in a small space are considered risk factors. The disease cannot be transmitted to humans.

Animal rights activists spoke of 30,000 dead cats since the beginning of the year

Dinos Ayiomamitis, head of the Cat Protection and Welfare Society (PAWS) Cyprus, caused an uproar last week with the dramatic claim that an estimated 300,000 cats have died from FIP since January. However, he later clarified that this was a rough estimate. He referred to the approximately one million cats living in Cyprus and assumed an estimated mortality rate of 20 to 30 percent.

“We have not yet confirmed these numbers,” Charalampos Attipa told the Guardian. The clinical veterinary pathologist from the University of Edinburgh is investigating the outbreak in Cyprus with a team. The exact number is difficult to say, but it is “certainly in the thousands”.

The development is “very alarming,” said Attipa. He pointed out that a more virulent strain might be in circulation. The Edinburgh team carried out genome sequencing. It remains to be seen whether the virus has actually mutated.

If so, the pandemic may have played a role, at least indirectly. Because cats infected with Covid-19 could carry new antibodies, which in turn could have contributed to an adaptation of the existing feline coronaviruses.

Similar cases in Turkey, Lebanon and Israel

According to Attipa, veterinarians from Turkey, Lebanon and Israel have also reported a similar increase. All countries with many stray cats.

So far there is no evidence of a similar pattern in Germany. If there really is a new virus variant, it would also spread much more slowly in this country.

In addition, FIP is treatable. Apparently, this is hitting the antiviral tablet GS-441524, which is chemically similar to the drug remdesivir. But the costs are high and are between 3000 and 7000 euros per cat. With so many strays, this is impossible for the animal rights activists on Cyprus to cope with. They appealed to the government and asked for urgent support.

