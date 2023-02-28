From today, Honor also has its own brochure for the international market (after last year’s Magic V). The formula is the same as Galaxy Z Fold3 and the “cousin” made in Huawei Mate X2: an edge-to-edge screen outside, and a large foldable 7.9-inch display once the device is opened. Among the noteworthy innovations is the support for a nib external and a simplified locking mechanism, which should make the system even more robust and reliable. It will arrive on the market in June at a price of 1599 euros.

