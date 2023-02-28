Home Health Mwc 2023, the best novelties seen (so far) in Barcelona
Health

Mwc 2023, the best novelties seen (so far) in Barcelona

by admin
Mwc 2023, the best novelties seen (so far) in Barcelona
From today, Honor also has its own brochure for the international market (after last year’s Magic V). The formula is the same as Galaxy Z Fold3 and the “cousin” made in Huawei Mate X2: an edge-to-edge screen outside, and a large foldable 7.9-inch display once the device is opened. Among the noteworthy innovations is the support for a nib external and a simplified locking mechanism, which should make the system even more robust and reliable. It will arrive on the market in June at a price of 1599 euros.
See also  one more case of Listeria meningitis

You may also like

appointed, the game changes, check Pretelli

Musk snatches from Arnault the scepter of the...

Do you have difficulty waking up and night...

it is very serious. In prophylaxis 265 people

Saipem announces 2022 results and updates strategic plan...

F1 | Ferrari, in front – Alberto Antonini

instead they sent me 58 different nurses in...

Obesity. “Underused drugs, only 2 out of 5...

Europe starts the week on the right foot,...

Saipem down before the accounts. Bad surprises coming?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy